MTN uses Phoenix to increase networking capacity

Anthony Laing, GM of networking at NEC XON.

MTN Group says it has utilised the services of systems integrator NEC XON to deploy Phoenix, Africa’s first 400G optical transponder solution, to accelerate its networking infrastructure across Africa.

According to a statement, NEC XON combined its technologies with the Phoenix to provide customers with reliable and fast internet connectivity, as part of the IT services company’s efforts to deploy the latest technologies to empower communities across Africa.

Phoenix is a network device targeted at fixed and mobile telecommunications operators. It can be deployed together with telcos’ existing line systems to increase the capacity of their network infrastructure.

Its disaggregated nature allows it to be programmed to run any vendor’s software, offering operators flexibility, and enabling quicker and easier deployment of new network services.

Phoenix is part of global telecoms body Telecom Infra Project's Open Optical and Packet Transport project group – a collaborative effort involving multiple telecoms operators and technology providers.

Anthony Laing, GM of networking at NEC XON, explains: "Phoenix is a game-changer. It drives down costs, enhances innovation, and allows our customers to make independent hardware and software choices, which is a significant advantage in today's competitive telecoms landscape."

Phoenix is the result of operators NTT, Telia, Telefonica, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and MTN collaborating closely throughout development of the solution.

MTN says it has integrated the technology into its production network, specifically across its optical networks between Johannesburg and Centurion. Further deployments are expected across the continent.

"The deployment of Phoenix with NEC technologies is a significant step toward fulfilling a crucial promise to our customers, to deliver accessible, reliable and fast internet," says Amith Maharaj, executive for network design and planning at MTN Group.

“The deployment of Phoenix is designed to accelerate internet connectivity and optimise network operations, thereby democratising access to information in Africa.”