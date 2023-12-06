Strategic leadership changes at MTN Group

Selorm Adadevoh is new group chief commercial officer of MTN Group and Stephen Blewett is new CEO of MTN Ghana.

MTN Group has made two key appointments to its executive team. The mobile operator has promoted MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh to group chief commercial officer, effective 1 April 2024.

He will assume the role currently held by group COO Jens Schulte-Bockum, whose contract ends on 31 March 2024.

Adadevoh’s new designation has been amended to better align with the group’s operating model, and he will join the exco on the effective date and assume all of Schulte-Bockum’s executive responsibilities in a transition process over the next few months, says MTN.

According to the group, the leadership changes are in line with its succession planning to ensure the continued delivery of its Ambition 2025 strategy.

Adadevoh joined MTN in 2018 as CEO of key subsidiary MTN Ghana and brings extensive experience to his new role, it says.

Prior to assuming the role of MTN Ghana CEO, he held key positions within the Digicel Group, including CEO, COO and global director of the mobile financial services firm. Before that, he held various senior positions at telecoms firm Millicom/Tigo in Ghana.

Schulte-Bockum will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the boards of MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria and Bayobab.

Stephen Blewett has been appointed as the new CEO of MTN Ghana, effective 1 April 2024.

According to the group, Blewett re-joined MTN in July 2023 as operations executive for markets, tasked with the responsibility of taking care of the smaller West and Central Africa (WECA) markets, and providing broader operations support to the senior VP for markets across the overall WECA region.

Prior to Blewett re-joining MTN, he was at Digicel, where he held the position of COO. He previously spent seven years within the group in CEO roles for MTN Benin and then MTN Cameroon.

He currently sits on various boards within the WECA market operating companies, some of which as chairman.

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita says: “I would like to thank Jens for his valuable contribution over the years. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Selorm and Stephen on their appointments.

“On behalf of everyone at MTN, I wish them well in their new roles and look forward to their ongoing contribution in the delivery of our Ambition 2025 strategy.”