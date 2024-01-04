Home

SITA mainframe glitch leaves home affairs offline

By Staff Writer
04 Jan 2024
The Department of Home Affairs’ systems are currently unavailable.

The Department of Home Affairs has issued an alert to citizens that its services are not available at the moment due to a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affects access to the National Population Register.

“We have contacted SITA and have been assured that its technicians and engineers are attending to the matter. We hope that this will not take long to be resolved,” says the department in a statement.

The department says it will provide further updates.

“The department apologises to citizens and clients for the inconvenience caused,” it says

