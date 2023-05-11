Targus earns bronze EcoVadis sustainability rating, offsets 625 tons of CO2 emissions by planting 11 408 trees in Treekly challenge

Targus, which positions itself as the number one laptop case brand in the US and Canada* and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced it has earned a bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

“We are proud of our company’s continued focus and investments in sustainability initiatives that prove Targus is taking the necessary actionable and meaningful steps to reduce its environmental footprint,” said Chairman and CEO Mikel Williams, Targus. “Earning a bronze rating from EcoVadis demonstrates real progress towards achieving our sustainability goals, which we recently detailed in our Global Sustainability Report.”

The EcoVadis methodology assesses companies’ policies, measures and published reporting in the areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. A bronze rating indicates that Targus ranks among the top 50% of performers worldwide across these key areas.

In addition, Targus participated in a global Treekly challenge to turn their footsteps into forests. The Targus team collectively walked a total of three million steps in both the months of September and January, roughly 1 500 miles! According to Treekly, by turning footsteps into forests, Targus created fair-wage employment for indigenous communities in Moraharivo, Madagascar to plant and protect a further 5 849 mangrove trees, with an overall total now at 11 408. The “Targus Forest” is estimated to capture approximately 625 tons of CO2 by 2030 and 3 858 tons by 2050. The latter is equivalent to flying economy class from London to Hong Kong round trip over 1 000 times or driving over six million miles, according to the Treekly Impact report detailing the results of Targus’ Treekly contributions.

Among other key sustainability achievements, to date, Targus’ product management team calculates that the company has recycled 17 million plastic bottles through its EcoSmart line of eco-friendly laptop bags and has now expanded its EcoSmart technology to the tech accessories category.

The new collection includes an Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard, which was named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, as well as an Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard and Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse, all made with post-consumer recycled plastic and wrapped in sustainable packaging. The Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard is available now, with the Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard and Ergonomic Ambidextrous Mouse launching later this spring.

To learn more about Targus’ sustainability progress and roadmap, read its 2023 Global Sustainability Report and head to the Targus press room for its latest sustainability developments and product launches.