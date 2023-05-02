KuppingerCole names Arcserve an overall leader in 2023 Leadership Compass for Cloud Backup for Ransomware Protection Arcserve demonstrates exceptional product and market leadership, according to the report.

Arcserve Southern Africa – the sole sub-Saharan representative of global corporation Arcserve – has revealed it has been named an overall leader in the KuppingerCole’s 2023 Leadership Compass for Cloud Backup for Ransomware Protection.

Arcserve positions itself as the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters.

The report, which evaluated the main attributes and functions of cloud backup solutions for ransomware protection, recognised Arcserve's leadership in product and market categories.

KuppingerCole's report analyst Mike Small writes: "Based on our analysis, Arcserve has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the product and market categories. Arcserve's Unified Data Protection solution, combined with its cloud-based console and support for a wide range of deployment options, provides organisations the flexibility and reliability they need to ensure their data is always available and protected against cyber attacks."

The report highlights several key attributes of Arcserve's solutions, including its mature product, strong user base, comprehensive functionality covering multiple use cases and support for physical, virtual, hyper-converged and cloud environments. Arcserve's solutions offer out-of-the-box protection for various databases and applications, agentless VMware, Hyper-V and Nutanix protection, integrated source-side global deduplication and more.

The report notes:

Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9 supports hybrid business continuity topologies, local backup, multiple sites and cloud services, and backup to the cloud. It provides inbuilt integration with Sophos Intercept-X Advanced for Servers, protecting against ransomware and other cyber threats. The solution is designed for mid-market and enterprise customers and offers a range of usability enhancements, including a cloud-based console for managing all Arcserve assets. Arcserve UDP and Appliances protect Microsoft 365 data on-premises, in addition to other workloads.

Arcserve OneXafe is an object-based NAS appliance featuring immutable snapshots to defend against ransomware, inline deduplication, encryption at rest, and disaster recovery with WAN-optimised replication, as well as energy efficiency.

Arcserve's data protection solutions support various environments, including Nutanix hyper-converged infrastructure with Nutanix AHV, Files and Objects integration, and VMware, Hyper-V, RHEV, KVM, Citrix and Xen VMs with a selection of agentless and agent-based backups.

For IaaS, the Arcserve UDP agent for Windows can be deployed on Amazon EC2 VMs and Azure with the same capabilities.

Florian Malecki, executive vice-president for marketing at Arcserve, says: "Being recognised as a leader in cloud backup against ransomware is a testament to our unending commitment to empowering customers to protect their vital business data against the persistent and constantly evolving threat of ransomware and other malicious cyber attacks."

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass covers solutions that provide backup, restore and disaster recovery of all data held in today's hybrid IT services into the cloud. It provides an assessment of the capabilities of these solutions to meet the backup and disaster recovery needs of organisations with a particular focus on ransomware protection.