HUAWEI, First Distribution partnership

Issued by First Distribution
Johannesburg, 06 Dec 2023

Partnership has a strong focus on the enterprise and SME markets.

Earlier this year, we proudly unveiled a dynamic partnership between HUAWEI and First Distribution at the Eco-Connect event. Beyond the renowned HUAWEI cloud offering, our Data Centre and Networking Business Units are thrilled to present the EBG and HUAWEI SME portfolios, marking a significant expansion in our tech solutions here in South Africa.

This strategic move is the culmination of extensive efforts, including dialogues with CXOs and immersive visits to the HUAWEI campus in China, underscoring our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.

With a strong focus on the enterprise and SME markets, we foresee tremendous opportunities in key sectors such as public sector, education, healthcare, defence and more, as well as in the financial services sector, where HUAWEI is becoming increasingly prevalent.

To drive this initiative forward, we are actively assembling a dedicated HUAWEI team, reinforcing our commitment to providing unparalleled service and expertise.

The EBG portfolio consists of:

  1. Enterprise network
  2. Data storage
  3. Enterprise wireless
  4. Intelligent collaboration

Stay tuned as we embark on this transformative journey together!

#HUAWEIFirstDistribution

#TechInnovationSA

