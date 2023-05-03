As currency devaluation impacts African consumers, Stablecoins offer safe, reliable alternative

In recent years, many countries across Africa have been grappling with the growing challenge of currency devaluation. Currency devaluation refers to the decline in the value of a country's currency relative to other currencies in the world. It can be caused by various internal or external factors. For example, weak economic fundamentals, such as high inflation, low GDP growth, high levels of debt or low foreign reserves, can erode investor confidence and lead to a decrease in demand for the currency, resulting in it losing value.

According to Nadeem Anjarwalla, Director for Binance in West and East Africa, while currency devaluation can be used as a tool by governments to boost exports, stimulate economic growth or reduce trade deficits, it can also have negative consequences for the economy and people of the country concerned.

"Currency devaluation can erode the purchasing power of people’s money, cause inflation levels and the costs of living to increase and create uncertainty in financial markets," Anjarwalla explains, “all of which can result in reduced standards of living for consumers and less certainty when it comes to growing their money through traditional savings and investment vehicles.”

However, Anjarwalla points out that there is a solution to the challenge of currency devaluation and the impacts that a declining currency can have on people’s financial well-being. “Stablecoins provide a practical solution for African consumers to hedge against the currency devaluation that many countries on the continent are facing,” he explains, “by offering a stable way of growing the value of their money, easy digital access to their funds and a steadily increasing number of opportunities to use Stablecoins to do secure cashless transactions.”

Stablecoins are a type of crypto-currency that are pegged to a stable asset, like a traditional currency such as the US dollar or a commodity like gold. This allows Stablecoins to maintain steady value and be less susceptible to the volatility often associated with other crypto-currencies. These attributes make Stablecoins a reliable hedge against currency devaluation, even in uncertain economic conditions.

“One of the most valuable aspects of Stablecoins in an environment of currency devaluation is that they offer a secure and efficient means of saving and growing money, making them a reliable option for long-term savings,” Anjarwalla explains. “So, African consumers can save their money in Stablecoins, secure in the knowledge that its value will remain relatively stable over time and even have the potential to grow, regardless of the fluctuations happening in their country’s local currency.”

And the benefits of Stablecoins are not limited to their savings potential. They also offer fast and low-cost cross-border payments and transfers, making them a convenient option for remittances and international transactions. “African consumers can use Stablecoins to send and receive money across borders quickly and efficiently,” Anjarwalla says, “without being faced with a situation where currency devaluation in the recipient’s country means that the money is worth less when it reaches its destination.”

Anjarwalla points to the convenience and accessibility of Stablecoins as another compelling reason why growing numbers of consumers in Africa are turning to these innovative currencies to enhance their financial resilience in difficult economic times. “People can easily convert their local currency into Stablecoins through peer-to-peer exchanges or decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms,” he says, “and they can then easily access their Stablecoins through crypto-currency exchanges, like Binance (Binance.com), which provide a user-friendly platform for buying, selling and trading the coins. What’s more, an increasing number of fintech companies in Africa are incorporating Stablecoins into their payment systems, enabling consumers to transact directly with them to pay bills, invest and purchase everyday goods and services.”

He points out that as the demand for Stablecoins continues to grow in Africa, leading crypto-currency exchanges, like Binance, are actively supporting their adoption on the continent as a viable way to counteract growing economic uncertainty and ongoing currency devaluation. “As one of the largest crypto-currency exchanges in the world, Binance offers a wide range of Stablecoins, including Binance USD (BUSD), Tether (USDT), USD Coin, TrueUSD and Dai (DAI),” he says, “which are pegged to the US dollar and provide a reliable hedge against currency devaluation for African consumers.

"By providing a secure and convenient platform for buying, selling and using Stablecoins, Binance is not only offering African consumers a reliable and accessible option to safeguard their financial future by countering the negative impacts of currency devaluation,” Anjarwalla says, “but we are also contributing to greater financial inclusion and economic empowerment and resilience on the continent.”

Risk warning: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser before investing. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.