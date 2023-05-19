Home

Infographics: Top 10 trends affecting network investment priorities

To support hybrid working and respond quickly to market changes, organisations need a cloud-based strategy for a network with high speed and low latency that’s secure, flexible and, in many cases, delivered as a service.

Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 19 May 2023

Dimension Data's 2022-23 Global Network Report looked at the trends affecting how organisations will invest in their network in the next two years

Click below to see a list of the top 10, according to top-performing organisations (in terms of revenue and operating profit).

