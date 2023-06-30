Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

SA’s FPB joins global online safety network

By Staff Writer
30 Jun 2023

South Africa’s Film and Publication Board (FPB) has announced its membership of the Global Online Safety Regulators Network.

Officially unveiled in November, the network was founded as part of a collaboration between online safety regulators – Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Fiji’s Online Safety Commission and Ofcom in the UK – with support from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

It is a global forum that looks to send a strong message to the industry regarding the shared commitment to online safety regulation.

It aims to bring together observers, such as policy-makers and experts from civil society and academia, to discuss and advance global efforts to create a safer and more positive digital environment.

In a statement, the FPB says the network’s action roadmap sets three core priorities: strategic communications, harmonisation and cooperation.

“Congruent to our vision of being a trusted African online content regulator, the membership allows the FPB a global response to fight online harms and promote online safety alongside regulators in Australia, United Kingdom, Fiji, Ireland and so forth,” says FPB SA CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka.

“The network provides global opportunities to pursue harmonisation and avoid fragmentation of online safety legislation. Online harm is a borderless phenomenon. It can only be fought with a global response.

“As the Film and Publication Board, we are excited to be a member of this network. As the only representative on the African continent, we will ensure the voice of other regulators on the continent and the other developing worlds is heard.

“We will persuade other regulators on the continent to join the network so that they can seize the opportunities it provides; in particular, information sharing on experiences and best practices so that we can together promote a safer online environment and fight online harm wherever it exists.”

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Access Control Nov 18, 2022

FPB CEO joins global association’s board

FPB cracks the whip on online harm and abuse

Internet Jan 13, 2023

Content distributors could be fined R750K for ignoring FPB ACT

Security Jan 27, 2023

FPB moves to remove online child porn video

Oppo unboxes new 5G-enabled device

BMW readies SA plant for ‘electromobility’