SA’s FPB joins global online safety network

South Africa’s Film and Publication Board (FPB) has announced its membership of the Global Online Safety Regulators Network.

Officially unveiled in November, the network was founded as part of a collaboration between online safety regulators – Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Fiji’s Online Safety Commission and Ofcom in the UK – with support from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

It is a global forum that looks to send a strong message to the industry regarding the shared commitment to online safety regulation.

It aims to bring together observers, such as policy-makers and experts from civil society and academia, to discuss and advance global efforts to create a safer and more positive digital environment.

In a statement, the FPB says the network’s action roadmap sets three core priorities: strategic communications, harmonisation and cooperation.

“Congruent to our vision of being a trusted African online content regulator, the membership allows the FPB a global response to fight online harms and promote online safety alongside regulators in Australia, United Kingdom, Fiji, Ireland and so forth,” says FPB SA CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka.

“The network provides global opportunities to pursue harmonisation and avoid fragmentation of online safety legislation. Online harm is a borderless phenomenon. It can only be fought with a global response.

“As the Film and Publication Board, we are excited to be a member of this network. As the only representative on the African continent, we will ensure the voice of other regulators on the continent and the other developing worlds is heard.

“We will persuade other regulators on the continent to join the network so that they can seize the opportunities it provides; in particular, information sharing on experiences and best practices so that we can together promote a safer online environment and fight online harm wherever it exists.”