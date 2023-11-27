Global security expert to lead Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council

Global cyber security and policy expert Melissa Hathaway to head up Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council.

Commvault has appointed global cyber security expert Melissa Hathaway as a strategic advisor and chairperson of its newly formed Cyber Resilience Council.

The council’s mandate is to advise on new trends and best practices within cyber resilience. Its establishment is in line with Commvault’s strategy to expand beyond offering data protection to helping clients build cyber resilience.

Hathaway has served in two US presidential administrations, leading the Cyberspace Policy review for president Barack Obama, and the Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative (CNCI) for president George W. Bush.

She has also worked with international institutions including the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the International Telecommunications Union, the Organisation of American States, and the World Bank.

Hathaway runs Hathaway Global Strategies, a consultancy that advises Fortune 500 companies on cyber security, enterprise risk management, and technology assessment.