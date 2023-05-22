DCC’s distribution of Symantec, Mandiant continues to strengthen security market share

Solidifying Drive Control Corporation’s (DCC) leadership in the security software marketplace, the company is currently the sole distributor in South Africa for global leaders Symantec and Mandiant Services, it says.

The distribution agreements include Symantec as well as Broadcom Software’s (previously CA) entire range of security solutions and Mandiant's comprehensive portfolio of services, both available to the South African and SADC channel marketplaces.

Apart from South Africa, DCC also has a strong footprint in the SADC region, which has enabled the company to consistently grow both Symantec and Mandiant’s market share in the region. The distributor has dedicated offices in most of the SADC countries and also a strong SADC-focused team based at its head office in Johannesburg.

“Our agreements with both Mandiant and Symantec speak volumes of our continued success in the SA and SADC channel. We’ve fostered noteworthy relationships and look forward to strengthening our market share in the coming years,” says Fred Mitchell, software solutions division head at DCC.

Mandiant Services, available from DCC, includes consulting expertise on incident response, ransomware, risk management and target attack testing. The company’s team of cyber security experts provides valuable consulting on mitigating threats and reducing risk to get back to business as soon as possible.

Symantec is recognised as the industry leader in threat inspection at the endpoint level. It is the only vendor to be rated at the top of endpoint protection tests across all platforms, Windows, MacOS and mobile. Symantec product offerings include: