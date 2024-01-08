Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

ZTE unveils Cybersecurity White Paper 2023

* Provides insights into ZTE's security governance architecture and assurance system.
* Emphasises effective governance methods and industry best practices for cyber security.

Issued by ZTE Corporation South Africa
Shenzhen, China, 08 Jan 2024

ZTE outlines its focus on in-depth improvements on the basis of product life cycle security controls.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has unveiled the Cybersecurity White Paper 2023: Governance, Compliance, Openness, and Transparency. This white paper meticulously outlines ZTE's security governance architecture and security assurance system, placing a strong emphasis on effective governance methods and industry best practices.

With the evolution of digital technologies, digital infrastructure assumes a crucial role in propelling social development and economic growth. Among these infrastructures, the telecommunications network stands out as a vital component, garnering unprecedented attention. However, the surge in digitisation and connectivity has also led to heightened security risks. In response to these concerns, the industry and its stakeholders are collaboratively engaged in developing and implementing industry standards. Moreover, discussions on vulnerability response and co-ordinated vulnerability disclosure are under way, aiming to establish a comprehensive security assurance framework for manufacturers.

In this white paper, ZTE outlines its focus on in-depth improvements on the basis of product life cycle security controls. These improvements include applying security-by-design and security-by-default, third-party component (especially the open source component) management, incident response and vulnerability management, etc. Supported by continuously developing digital systems, ZTE's security controls are effectively implemented and improved throughout the supply chain, R&D and delivery business processes.

As a global provider of integrated communications solutions, ZTE has the obligation and responsibility to comply with laws and regulations and industry standards to ensure the security of communications network equipment to the maximum extent. By providing secure and trustworthy products and services to customers across the globe, ZTE enables secure and reliable network connections and digital life for users worldwide.

Security is a long journey that requires continuous improvement. With an open and transparent attitude in mind, ZTE welcomes external independent security verification and is willing to communicate and co-operate closely with operators, regulatory authorities, partners and other stakeholders to continuously improve cyber security management and technical practices, jointly establish a secure and trustworthy cyber environment, and maintain security of the digital world.

Please access the full ZTE Cybersecurity White Paper 2023 via the link below:

https://www.zte.com.cn/content/dam/zte-site/res-www-zte-com-cn/trust_center/cyber_security/pdf/zte_cybersecurity_white_paper_en.pdf

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Networking Nov 17, 2023

ZTE hosts 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 in Thailand, unveiling the digital future with theme: 'Embrace the digital nexus'

Data Management Jul 20, 2023

ZTE showcases data-driven intelligence at ITU AI for Good 2023 Summit

Wireless Jul 28, 2023

Bam Telecoms rattles SA phone market with home-grown devices

Networking Aug 2, 2023

ZTE, China Telecom unveil Smart Giga 5G Powered Metro in Shanghai

ZTE wins Glotel 'Advancing Artificial Intelligence' award with RAN Composer

ZTE wins two awards at Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023