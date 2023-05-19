Dolos, CyberXposure announce strategic partnership enabling partners to deliver cyber security risk assessment services

Dolos, a specialist value-added distributor of cyber security technology, has announced a strategic partnership with CyberXposure. The agreement brings CyberXposure's innovative cyber security assessment platform to Dolos’ channel of reseller partners, MSPs (managed service providers) and MSSPs (managed security service providers). This will enable them to quickly and easily deliver non-technical cyber security risk assessment and analysis services to clients across Africa and the Middle East.

CyberXposure's comprehensive solution includes:

Easy set-up: Quickly set up your customers’ cyber security assessment with structured templates using either CIS or NIST frameworks .

Simple to use: Easily manage periodic reviews, obtain actionable risk plans, trend analysis and consolidated views of their cyber security position.

Customisable security protocols: Offer your customers the flexibility to choose the appropriate subset of controls for their company's size and needs.

Risk reduction: Provide your customers with quick identification and remediation of areas of concern through the risk action plan – creating a host of cross-sell opportunities. Retain ongoing evidence of activity and keep all documentation in one place.

Collaborative work: Enable your customers to work collaboratively with their teams, even remotely, and allocate business unit reviews to specific people. They can also view consolidated results for a clear overview.

CISO board view: Provide your customers with clear graphical representations of current and prior statuses and drill down into specific details if required. Show their live cyber security status to their board to demonstrate all compliance efforts.

"We are excited to partner with CyberXposure, a company that shares our commitment to delivering innovative cyber security solutions and exceptional customer service,” said Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dolos. “With our comprehensive portfolio of cyber security solutions and CyberXposure’s innovative cyber risk assessment platform, we are enabling our partners to not only quickly and easily provide non-technical assessments, but also provide the solutions to fill any identified gaps, ultimately helping them maintain and improve their customers' security posture.”

With a company subscription, platform access is directly available to organisations running periodic or continuous internal assessments. They are offered incredible time savings and a 360° view of their unique cyber security position, with all information, history and trends in one place.

"We are delighted to partner with Dolos to help clients in Africa and the Middle East assess, identify and mitigate their cyber security risks,” said Tai Chesselet, Director at CyberXposure. "We see Dolos as a strategic partner in Africa, with their suite of powerful cyber security solutions providing the remediation of the risks exposed by CyberXposure's assessments.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Dolos will distribute and support CyberXposure's cyber security assessment platform. Dolos provides expert technical and pre-sales support to partners, ensuring they are able to effectively deliver its entire portfolio of solutions. For more information, please visit: https://dolos.africa/cyber-assessment/.

