Orca Security, XContent join forces to deliver comprehensive cloud security solution Harnessing the power of Orca Security's innovation, XContent offers organisations a unified approach to manage cloud threats.

XContent, which positions itself as a leading provider of cloud solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Orca Security, which it says is the frontrunner in cloud security innovation. As businesses increasingly adopt cloud infrastructure, their exposure to security risks expands in parallel, necessitating a comprehensive platform to address vulnerabilities, protect data and ensure compliance across their entire cloud environment.

Through this collaboration, XContent now empowers its customers to access comprehensive cloud security and compliance solutions with streamlined operations and reduced costs compared to traditional agent-based systems. Orca Security's platform can be effortlessly deployed within minutes, without the need for agents or disruption to live environments.

Orca Security offers a 100% agentless, full-stack, deep visibility into AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, all through a unified Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). This eliminates the need for disjointed products for cloud workload and data protection, vulnerability management, compliance or cloud security posture management (CSPM). Orca Security seamlessly integrates these solutions into a cohesive platform.

"Through our partnership with Orca Security, we are excited to provide our customers with an enhanced cloud security and compliance platform," stated Corne du Preez, Cloud Practice Lead at XContent. "By leveraging Orca Security's innovative technology, we can address the evolving security challenges faced by organisations in the cloud environment."

Orca Security Score assessment opportunity

To commemorate the launch of this collaboration, XContent is offering a complimentary Orca Security Score assessment, enabling organisations to evaluate their cloud security posture and identify areas of vulnerability. This assessment will analyse unsecured data, detect suspicious activity, identify vulnerable assets, evaluate organisational responsiveness and assess authentication configurations.

"At Orca Security, we view our customers' cloud infrastructure as an interconnected web of assets that require understanding and protection," said Avi Shua, co-founder and CEO of Orca Security. "That is why we provide a single pane of glass to uncover all cloud vulnerabilities, maintain compliance and understand which combinations of threats and attack paths pose the greatest business risk. We are excited to have XContent partnering with us to bring the benefits of our comprehensive cloud security and compliance platform to businesses in need."

XContent’s latest service offering: CloudSource

The CloudSource service aims to drive standardisation in the cloud industry by providing clients with advanced cloud management tools and techniques. Businesses can now leverage the expertise of XContent's team of experienced cloud experts to achieve maximum efficiency and security for their Azure and M365 environments.

"CloudSource is a game-changer for businesses utilising Azure and M365. Our mission is to deliver a seamless cloud management experience, allowing our clients to focus on their core business," said Danie de Lange, CEO of XContent. "We are committed to providing the highest level of service and support, ensuring our clients' cloud environments are optimised, secure and well-architected."

To celebrate the launch of CloudSource, XContent is offering a 14-day sponsored engagement with no obligation. This limited time offer allows businesses to experience the benefits of CloudSource first-hand and witness the improvements in their cloud management, security and cost optimisation.