Why privileged access management is critical to your security strategy

Privileged access has emerged as a hotspot for cyber criminals as it can provide them with the highest level of permissions and access to the most sensitive data in an organisation.

BeyondTrust, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions, says the advent of 4IR and digitalisation has created a need for privileged access, and this has only increased the threat surface area.

The company is an OEM and PAM partner to identity and data security specialist Dotnext within the user security space. Dotnext resells BeyondTrust software and provides implementation services and managed services to support their platform.

The two partners will make the case for heightened PAM awareness at the ITWeb Security Summit 2023, scheduled for 6 – 8 June in Johannesburg and for 15 June in Cape Town.



BeyondTrust and Dotnext experts point out that PAM is essential for any security strategy because it helps secure all identities, remote access and endpoints from cyber threats. PAM is a key component of cyber defence strategy because it acts as a gatekeeper technology, ensuring that people only have the access they need to perform their tasks and that security teams can promptly identify and stop privilege abuse.

Michael Byrnes, director of solutions engineering at BeyondTrust iMEA, will be speaking at the Summit and will explain the importance of managing privileged access effectively.

“Privileged access has become a prime target for attackers seeking to gain a foothold into critical systems and data. As a result, privileged access management has become an essential part of any organisation's security strategy,” says Byrnes.

He will demonstrate how BeyondTrust's PAM solutions can help organisations protect identities and access for various use cases, such as implementing zero trust strategy, accessing untrusted devices via VPN, reducing admins rights, and monitoring privileged access from insiders or third parties.

