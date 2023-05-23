Student participants sought for datathon challenge

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is calling on undergraduate students to register for the 2023 Data Intensive Research Initiative of South Africa (DIRISA) datathon challenge.

DIRISA is one of the initiatives of the National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure System managed by the CSIR, on behalf of the Department of Science and Innovation.

It organises the annual student datathon challenge to showcase how open research data can be used to come up with innovative solutions to some of SA’s socio-economic challenges.

The objectives are to give students an opportunity to learn about the benefits of open data, find new solutions to problems and advocate for the use of open data.

According to the CSIR, the datathon is open to undergraduate students who are above the age of 18, from universities and technical colleges. “No experience in data science is required.”

This year, the virtual challenge will take place from 3 to 7 July, during which the participating teams will receive training.

After the training, a qualification challenge will be used to determine the top nine teams that will participate in the finals of the DIRISA challenge in December.

The top teams will go through to the national round in the first week of December.

Teams can register by clicking here.