Netsurit a proud participant in Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

Security is a team sport.

Netsurit today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Netsurit was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cyber security,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice-President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defences and make the promise of AI real.”

Netsurit is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

“I am pleased to announce that Netsurit is working together with Microsoft to integrate Security Copilot into our SOC operations. This new technology will provide significant efficiency gains and improve the way our analysts respond to current threats. We are excited about this aligning effort's potential and believe it will be a game-changer for our clients and our security operations.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.