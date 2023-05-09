ESBs, microservices, APIs: Pick the right integration solutions for complex enterprise environments mWtech positions itself as an expert at selecting the right blend of business-focused integration, from connecting legacy and the cloud to low-code workflows and data processing.

To centralise or not to centralise integration? This question weighs on the minds of many IT managers and system architects, particularly in highly complex enterprise environments. While today's market provides many different integration choices, the answer often comes down to a fundamental point: when is centralised, decentralised or direct integration the best choice?

The answer will determine whether an integration strategy will rely on an enterprise service bus (ESB), an API gateway, microservices or a blend of integration solutions. Making the wrong choice can seriously affect productivity, so mWtech cuts no corners when helping its customers find the best fit.

Selecting the best integration choice

mWtech recognises the importance of deploying suitable integration solutions for different use cases in complex enterprise environments to increase productivity, streamline workflows and improve business outcomes.

By leveraging ESBs, mWtech can help its clients manage the complexities of integrating different systems and applications. The company alternatively utilises microservices to integrate newer cloud-based services. This approach provides its clients with the benefits of both traditional and modern integration methods, helping them achieve the flexibility, scalability and agility required to stay competitive in today's business environment. mWtech's experts also deliver API integration and management solutions.

mWtech appreciates the growing importance of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions, offering a convenient and effective way for companies to integrate various systems and applications across different platforms and environments. By leveraging iPaaS, mWtech's clients achieve faster and more efficient integration of their systems and applications.

Integration is not just for cutting-edge systems. mWtech experts help realise the growing trend of integrating mainframe applications with web and cloud environments. Rather than replacing or completely refactoring legacy applications, modernise them through integrations with newer technologies. This approach leverages the value of mainframe applications while incorporating the agility, scalability and flexibility of web and cloud environments.

Integration experts focused on business

Technology must always be business-first, thus fostering collaboration between IT and business teams, promoting innovation and agility and driving positive outcomes for the enterprise.

With the growing impact of integration platforms and APIs, integration is becoming a more business-specific choice, and non-IT staff are taking a greater interest in these opportunities. mWtech focuses on empowering non-IT staff with more insight into integration technologies. By providing user-friendly interfaces, accessible documentation and training and support services, mWtech clients' non-IT staff gain a better understanding of integration technologies and how to leverage them for business success.

The company also consolidates multiple applications into a single interface, providing a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for employees and customers. mWtech's application integration and custom interface development expertise improve productivity, efficiency and user satisfaction.

Businesses increasingly rely on low-code and no-code platforms to empower non-technical users to explore integration and automation opportunities. mWtech delivers professional services related to low-code/no-code integration so that its clients can build custom integrations and workflows with minimal coding and technical expertise.

As companies manage and process ever-larger amounts of data, integration technologies can be crucial in automating the data-cleaning process. mWtech leverages integration platforms so its clients can streamline data flows between disparate systems and applications, automatically cleaning and standardising data as it moves through the integration pipeline. This helps to reduce errors, increase efficiency and improve data quality.

mWtech understands enterprises' digital needs

Integration is in the company name: Middleware Technologies. mWtech employs integration specialists and business experts who help its clients determine the best choices for their integration strategies, the company says. Its expertise in mainframe integration, web development and cloud development helps its clients achieve successful modernisation efforts towards successful digital transformations that deliver business value.

mWtech has extensive experience that delivers rapid results across different business transformation requirements. mWtech business and technology experts travel the entire journey with its customers. The company's close alignment with Software AG accelerates digital transformation while retaining the positive qualities of critical legacy technologies.

mWtech offers free demonstrations of its processes and customer cases, helping them choose and motivate their best modernisation steps. Contact mWtech to learn more about its services or how it uses integration to improve your business's performance.

Reach the company at mwtech@middlewaretechnologies.co.za, (+27) 10 216 9114 or by visiting middlewaretechnologies.co.za.