SE Labs, AV-TEST agree: Symantec is best

Michael Brink, CTO, CA Southern Africa.

CA Southern Africa, a representative of Broadcom Software, has revealed that Symantec is the only vendor to win Best Endpoint Protection awards from both SE Labs and AV-TEST.

Every year, Symantec shines in public tests and this year is no different with AV-TEST, which again awarded Symantec Endpoint Security (SES) Complete with the Best Enterprise Protection accolades. Impressively, the esteemed SE Labs also named SES Complete the Best Enterprise Endpoint in their 2023 annual report.

According to Michael Brink, CTO at CA Southern Africa, these awards bear testament to Broadcom’s Symantec’s market-leading zero trust and SASE capabilities.

Symantec adapts to detect and protect against both the latest targeted attacks and widespread threats that affect victims indiscriminately. Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs.

Brink says it should be noted that the protection technology in SES Complete goes beyond what these labs were able to test. “Endpoint Threat Defence for Active Directory (TDAD) and Adaptive Protection provide unique protection capabilities that were not tested. Today, no tests exist that can evaluate these features. Broadcom Symantec continues to value tests that pursue high standards and accurately reflect product capabilities. It’s about finding real, practical improvements for our products that address our most sophisticated customers’ challenges,” says Brink.

Symantec helped revolutionise security testing in the early 2000s to evolve from static scan tests to behavioural-based tests. Beyond winning table stakes protection tests, Symantec will continue to work with reviewers like SE Labs, MRG Effitas, AV-TEST and MITRE Engenuity to evolve security testing so tests evaluate all our product features. Current tests use a single product environment. However, every customer environment is different and Symantec’s Adaptive technologies utilise those differences to create a custom protection environment.

Between SE Labs and AV-TEST, SES was tested against thousands of zero-day attacks and prevalent threats throughout 2022, and it beat all other competitors in blocking these attacks to win these awards.

Symantec’s product demonstrated continuously for over 12 months that it offers the highest level of protection in the industry. Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-TEST.

These tests show how Symantec stands apart from its competitors thanks to its strong, cross-platform protection stack and innovative technologies. Symantec’s continued involvement in these types of tests show its willingness to publicly benchmark its products. “These tests provide one of many ways to benchmark Symantec’s ability to deliver outstanding protection. It’s great to be recognised by the best of the industry and Symantec will continue to strive for top recognitions as a part of its relentless focus on customers,” concludes Brink.