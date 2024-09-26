Assupol, 22 On Sloane to equip youth with digital skills

Young people aged 18 to 35 from the surrounding townships of Johannesburg are encouraged to apply for the Assupol Digital Skills Training Programme.

Financial services provider Assupol, in partnership with 22 On Sloane, has opened applications for the 2024 edition of the Assupol Digital Skills Training Programme.

The six-month initiative is aimed at equipping young people from townships with essential digital skills and practical work experience.

According to a statement, the objective is to empower participants from underserved communities with critical ICT and digital skills, enabling them to fully participate in the digital economy.

It aims to benefit youth by providing them with the digital tools and business skills that are crucial for success in today’s tech-focused world.

Participants will be selected from townships across Johannesburg, with a focus on unemployed youth between the ages of 18 to 35, who have limited access to digital learning resources.

Bongani Ntombela, programme director at 22 On Sloane, says: “The Assupol Digital Skills Training Programme marks a significant step towards addressing the youth unemployment crisis in our country, by giving young people access to relevant digital skills and practical work experience.

“This initiative not only focuses on technical knowledge, but also prepares participants for the workforce through entrepreneurship training and soft skills development.”

22 On Sloane bills itself as Africa’s largest start-up campus. The organisation offers digital skills programmes targeting youth, to make them employable in the new world of work. It also supports disruptive start-ups and SMEs with skills development initiatives to help them scale and increase their revenue.

According to 22 On Sloane, selected participants will go through the six-month programme, which is divided into three phases: a three-month systems development course, followed by workplace readiness and entrepreneurship training. It will then conclude with three months of experiential (workplace) learning.

Furthermore, the programme will provide young people with consumer education, to ensure they make responsible financial decisions as they advance in their careers.

Participants will also gain valuable networking opportunities that will further boost their entrepreneurial potential, says the organisation.

Assupol has been providing funeral, life, savings and retirement products and services to South Africans for over a century, it notes.

Velmah Nzembela, head of corporate affairs at Assupol, adds: “Assupol is committed to empowering the youth of South Africa, through programmes that will not only make a difference in their lives, but also in the communities we serve.

“This is why we are proud to partner with 22 On Sloane to launch the Assupol Digital Skills Training Programme. This initiative aligns with our mission to serve those who serve. By placing a focus on practical work experience, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, we aim to help young people not only secure employment, but also create opportunities for themselves and their communities.”

Applicationsfor the Assupol Digital Skills Training Programme are open until 16 October.