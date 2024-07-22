GCT leads the way in Azure application migration services

Moving applications to the cloud has become a crucial strategic focus.

As businesses strive to stay competitive in the digital era, moving applications to the cloud has become a crucial strategic focus. Azure Web Application Migration is among the most efficient solutions for making this transition. This process upgrades IT infrastructure and offers multiple benefits that can foster business growth and innovation.

Global Computing and Telecoms (GCT) is at the forefront of this movement, offering comprehensive Azure Web Application Migration services. It provides this service to upgrade applications by moving them to Microsoft's flexible, secure and cost-effective cloud platform. By selecting GCT as a partner for Azure Web Application migrations, organisations can expect lower IT expenses and complexity, enhanced security and regulatory adherence, greater flexibility and scalability and improved resource availability.

Partnership success: GCT and Microsoft with Eskom

A testament to the success of this partnership is the collaboration between Microsoft South Africa and GCT to assist Eskom with migrating their priority workloads that host load-shedding schedules to Microsoft Azure cloud.

The partnership was initiated based on GCT's unparalleled expertise in Azure. The project, fully funded by Microsoft under Business Investment Funding, was estimated to have a value of $6 000 at the outset. Part of the scope for the engagement was for GCT to implement an architectural design, which was approved by Eskom’s Architecture Authority Board (EAAB) and was reported as a significant achievement for the first phase of the engagement.

Eskom expressed satisfaction with the performance of GCT in delivering these services. Eskom recommends GCT as the preferred vendor for Azure-based data centre deployments across all migration scenarios, both cloud and hybrid.

Xolela Mqikela, Technical Lead for Azure, Infrastructure and Security at GCT, shared his contentment regarding the positive impact the Microsoft Azure Web Application Migration service has had on its clients.

“By transitioning their web applications to the Azure cloud, we have enabled our clients to achieve greater scalability, enhanced security and improved performance. Our tailored migration strategies ensure minimal downtime and seamless integration, allowing businesses to maintain continuity and focus on growth. This service offering not only modernises our customers' IT infrastructure, but also provides them with the flexibility and agility required to thrive in today's digital landscape. At Global Computing and Telecoms, we are dedicated to driving innovation and success for our clients through advanced cloud solutions,” says Mqikela.

This collaboration underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in driving technological advancements. By leveraging GCT’s expertise and Microsoft’s robust security tools, businesses can achieve enhanced security, operational efficiency and compliance. The partnership between GCT and Microsoft exemplifies how cloud solutions can transform IT infrastructure, supporting organisations in their digital transformation journeys and ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.