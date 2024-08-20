Gijima acquires Kyndryl SA, expands its market share as one of the giants in SA

Sylvester Samuel, COO, Gijima.

Gijima, a distinguished IT firm specialising in cloud and outsourcing, systems integration, human capital management and training, cyber security and unified communications, proudly announces a transformative partnership with Kyndryl, the world's largest provider of IT infrastructure services, to acquire its South African operations and customers.

Following Kyndryl's decision to exit its operations from South Africa, Gijima emerged as the ideal local partner to continue serving Kyndryl's esteemed clientele. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Gijima, further positioning it as South Africa's largest mainframe service provider. The partnership includes major clients such as GPPA, iOCO, Clicks, Freddie Hirsch, Medi-help and JSE, underscoring Gijima's expanded footprint and enhanced capabilities in the region.

"We are excited to transition our South African business to Gijima," said Sandhya Sonne, Managing Director of Kyndryl. "Gijima's strong local presence and world-class expertise in ICT complement our global capabilities perfectly. This collaboration allows us to continue delivering high-quality services to our clients while supporting local economic growth and innovation."

"Gijima is thrilled to embark on this journey with Kyndryl," said Dhiren Vasram, Head of Technology Division of Gijima. "As we continue to innovate and excel in delivering tailored ICT solutions that drive business success. Our deep industry expertise, commitment to customer satisfaction and agile approach ensure that we remain a preferred partner in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. By leveraging Kyndryl's global expertise and combining it with our local market knowledge and skills, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth for our clients."

The acquisition of Kyndryl's South African clients marks a pivotal step in Gijima's evolution as a consultancy-focused ICT firm. This strategic move enhances Gijima's ability to optimise operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional value to its clients. It also underscores Gijima's steadfast commitment to nurturing local talent and cultivating partnerships that drive economic development across South Africa.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for our employees, clients and stakeholders," said Sylvester Samuel, Chief Operations Officer at Gijima. "Together with Kyndryl, we look forward to expanding our service offerings, investing in new technologies like Z-Cloud (mainframe cloud) and deepening our collaborations with global industry leaders such as IBM. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Gijima, and we are eager to seize the possibilities ahead."

As Gijima and Kyndryl embark on this new phase of collaboration, both companies are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and customer-centricity. Together, they aim to set new benchmarks in the South African ICT landscape, driving growth and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders involved.