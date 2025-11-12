Intelo brings municipal services to your WhatApp chat with Munsoft E-Services

Celine Thungaveloo, Chief Sales Officer at Intelo.

Technology firm Intelo has unveiled Munsoft E-Services, a digital platform that enables South Africans to pay municipal bills, renew vehicle licences and report service issues across three convenient digital channels – WhatsApp, Mobile App and Web Chat.

Intelo and its group subsidiaries boast providing critical services to over 96 local municipalities across South Africa, Namibia and Eswatini. These include financial management systems, ICT and technology solution services, financial capital, budget planning and many more.

With the introduction of the Munsoft E-Services platform, engagement with municipal services is now in the palm of users’ hands, eliminating the need for payment queues, paperwork or call centre delays.

Re-imagining citizen access to municipal services

The e-services platform is built to make local government services simpler, faster and more transparent. Citizens can now register, make payments, view statements and log issues from their preferred digital channel – whether they use WhatsApp for convenience, the Mobile App for an enriched experience or Web Chat for desktop access.

The extended platform architects the following:

Online payments – Pay for utilities, rates and taxes, traffic fines and licence renewals.

– Pay for utilities, rates and taxes, traffic fines and licence renewals. Service requests – Report potholes, broken streetlights or illegal dumping directly to your municipality.

– Report potholes, broken streetlights or illegal dumping directly to your municipality. Payment tracking – View statements, balances and payment history.

– View statements, balances and payment history. Multiple payment options – EFT, card and mobile wallet integrations.

– EFT, card and mobile wallet integrations. Digital receipts – Instant proof of payment via e-mail or SMS.

– Instant proof of payment via e-mail or SMS. Subsidy and relief applications – Access indigent support and rebate programmes.

– Access indigent support and rebate programmes. News and alerts – Receive push notifications for service updates, water or power interruptions, and community announcements.

– Receive push notifications for service updates, water or power interruptions, and community announcements. Value-added services – Purchase airtime, electricity tokens and other prepaid utilities directly through the platform.

“Our mission is to make local government more accessible through tools people already use every day,” says Celine Thungaveloo, Chief Sales Officer at Intelo. “Our platform eliminates barriers to access – no complex infrastructure, no complex logins, just simple, secure everyday interaction from any device.”

Driving digital transformation in local government

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, municipal financial and service management systems, ensuring that every citizen transaction – from a payment to a statement to a report – is automatically captured and auditable.

“Technology without direction is an investment without return. At Intelo, our technology is built with purpose – simplifying and streamlining essential services like municipal statement management, payment services and customer care,” explains Thungaveloo. “Now municipalities can modernise without disruption, while citizens enjoy seamless access, compliant and transparent digital experiences.”

This alignment with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) further supports financial accountability and governance, enabling municipalities to expand digital service delivery while maintaining oversight.

Efficiency, engagement and inclusion

By digitising citizen interactions, Munsoft E-Services helps municipalities reduce citizen query traffic, improve efficiencies and provide secure payment options.

“For citizens, the benefits go beyond convenience. Real-time notifications, immediate payment reflection in their municipal account, accessible engagement options and a low-data design make the platform inclusive, especially for communities with limited connectivity,” adds Thungaveloo. “With e-services, every South African can interact with their local government confidently, on their terms, from their phone.”