Mood-matching menus: How FindMy Dish is changing the way South Africans eat

Find the perfect restaurant to match your mood.

In 2025, South Africa’s dining scene is rapidly evolving towards personalised experiences.

Searching for “restaurants near me” no longer delivers on that promise.

Findmy.co.za is stepping forward with FindMy Dish, which reads your mood, context and cravings to deliver recommendations that almost feel psychic.

This innovation reflects a broader trend: diners want more than just food; they want meals that match their emotions, occasions and even the weather.

It’s about the “why” behind every meal

Most platforms sort restaurants by location, price or cuisine.

But FindMy Dish goes deeper by teasing out intent – whether it’s date-night nerves, a bad-Monday carb fix or a craving for something sweet and indulgent.

This emotional intelligence is what sets it apart, making every recommendation feel as though it truly understands your “why”.

Weather, occasion, mood – it all matters

The bot layers live weather data, calendar context and vibe tagging.

On a cold Joburg night, it might suggest slow-braised short rib at a warm, indoor bistro.

It even considers occasions and matches the ambience to your mood – recommending a vibrant restaurant for a birthday or a casual spot for a relaxed brunch.

These features allow the search to feel more personal.

According to the African Restaurant Tech Integration Report, nearly three-quarters of South African diners prefer AI-assisted recommendations over static platforms.

This aligns with the rise of “bespoke dining experiences” and a demand for meals that feel thoughtful and unique.

Local flavour with real business value

Recent industry surveys show that over 70% of South African diners prefer recommendations based on their past orders and current mood, rather than static lists.

For restaurants, this means:

Smarter placement: Your venue is matched with diners seeking your exact vibe, such as something lively or a rooftop with a view.

Higher conversion: Personalised suggestions lead to more bookings and repeat visits, as diners feel understood and valued.

Deeper loyalty: By aligning recommendations with real-time intent and atmosphere, FindMy Dish helps restaurants build lasting relationships with their guests.

A growing table – with more intelligence coming soon

This is just the first AI agent in Findmy.co.za’s food ecosystem.

Behind the scenes, new AI companions are in development, each designed to understand user sentiment, guide better decisions and drive deeper engagement.

Together, these agents represent a shift away from static restaurant directories to emotionally intelligent ecosystems.

By understanding not just what you want to eat, but why, when and how you want to experience it, they’re redefining what it means to eat out in South Africa.

Restaurants interested in being featured on FindMy Dish can apply at findmy.co.za/partner.