Nominations open for second annual Wired4Women Awards

There are 13 award categories and all nominations must be in by 24 January.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm are proud to announce the launch of the second annual Wired4Women Awards, made possible by Telkom.

Established in 2024, this wide-reaching awards programme aims to recognise the outstanding achievements of women across a wide range of roles, from C-level business and tech leaders to innovators and entrepreneurs, to emerging talents and students.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum is dedicated to improving gender balance in tech, fostering a strong community of women, and offering mentorship and training. The addition of the awards was a natural extension of the Forum’s mission to encourage more young women to pursue technology careers.

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women Tech Forum, says the Forum strives ''to create a world where our daughters can envision themselves in any role they choose.”

“By showcasing successful women, we provide the role models needed to inspire future generations to dream big and achieve their goals,” she says.

Calling for nominations in 13 award categories

The 2025 Wired4Women Awards recognise achievements across 13 categories, calling the IT community and the wider public to nominate outstanding women at all stages of their tech careers:

• CIO of the Year

• CISO of the Year

• Tech Business Leader

• Tech Entrepreneur

• Top Tech Innovator

• Tech4Good

• IT Business Development Executive

• Rising Star in Security

• Rising Star in Cloud

• Rising Star in Emerging Tech

• Top Tech Student

• Mentor of the Year

• Trailblazing Career Award

Nominations must be submitted by 24 January 2025.

Selection of finalists and winners

The awards judging panel includes members of the Wired4Women Forum board, ITWeb senior editors, past award winners, academics, and other industry experts.

After the announcement of the finalists in February, a rigorous adjudication process will take place to select the winners.

The winners will be revealed on 3 April 2025 at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Wired4Women Awards, made possible by Telkom

Telkom has confirmed its role as the lead sponsor for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards, following last year’s successful partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Tech Forum.



Gugu Mthembu, Telkom's chief marketing officer, says, “We are committed to supporting initiatives that highlight the invaluable contributions of women in South Africa's tech landscape. These awards not only celebrate achievements but also foster a diverse, innovative industry that thrives on inclusivity.”

Submit your nominations for exceptional women in SA’s tech by 24 January, 2025!