SA schools achieve Apple Distinguished School status with iStore Education

Apple Distinguished Schools use Apple products to inspire student creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

Apple Authorised Education Specialist, iStore Education, has helped three more South African schools to achieve Apple Distinguished School status, a prestigious international accreditation.

This brings to five the total number of local schools to be recognised as Apple Distinguished Schools partnering with iStore Education. One of the schools – Dorothea Special School in Stellenbosch – is the only special needs school in the world to achieve Apple Distinguished School status. The other schools are Archers College, an independent school in Gauteng; Sun Valley Primary, a government school in the Western Cape; Rallim Preparatory, an independent school in Sunningdale, Cape Town; and Clarendon Primary School, a government school in East London, Eastern Cape.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centres of leadership and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire student creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

Michelle Lissoos, Director at iStore Education, explains that becoming an Apple Distinguished School requires years of preparation and innovation. To qualify, schools must have established one-to-one programmes (using iPad or Mac) for more than two academic years, and demonstrate innovative use of the Apple platform and staff proficiency with iPad and Mac, with the recommendation of at least 75% of staff Apple Teacher accredited. Being an Apple Distinguished School goes far beyond just utilising Apple devices. It’s about the impact, integration and innovation the school offers their students, a commitment to excellence from the school.

iStore Education identifies schools that meet these criteria. These schools are nominated and, if their application is accepted by Apple, iStore Education supports the schools with their submission, guiding them in all aspects of the documentation and video production to reflect best practice at their schools.

Wendy Hindle, Apple Practice Lead at iStore Education, supports schools from an innovation perspective. She says: “Achieving this status makes them a school of choice. It also affects enrolments, because parents today want schools to use technology in a way that prepares their children for the digital workplace.”

Hindle says becoming an Apple Distinguished School is more than an accreditation – it is also a global programme for leading schools. “Apple Distinguished Schools become part of a global community. They work together, do projects together and are even invited to face-to-face sessions,” she says.

Milestones in a journey of continuous improvement

For the schools achieving Apple Distinguished status, the recognition serves as encouragement to continue innovating in education.

Dorothea Special School serves students with severe intellectual disability, autism and profound intellectual disability. Anthea Williams says: “What started with a donation of 60 iPads has grown into 200-plus devices, Apple pencils, monitors and Apple TVs in all our classrooms. With iStore Education’s support and guidance, our staff can now proudly call ourselves Apple Teachers. Through Apple technology, we strive to make inclusive education accessible to all our students, giving them access to the curriculum by utilising the accessibility tools Apple provides to accommodate those experiencing visual, sensory and communication barriers, to name a few.”

Williams highlights Apple accessibility features such as vision setting, text to speech, voice over option, hearing settings and guided access, especially for students on the autism spectrum, as being beneficial.

Colleen Millar of Rallim Prep says: “At the heart of being an Apple Distinguished School lies a commitment to collaboration and innovation, where educators, students and administrators come together to explore new frontiers in teaching and learning.

“For Rallim, being an ADS school isn't just about the title; it's about leveraging the tools and resources provided by Apple to enrich the learning experience of our students”

Clarendon Primary Jay Albersini says: “Apple technology catalyses imaginative thinking, enabling our students to turn their unique perspectives into impactful solutions. Apple technology serves as a gateway to critical thinking, problem-solving and digital literacy, ensuring our girls are well-prepared for the challenges of the future.”

Archers College Charene Soares says: “Using Apple technology in our classrooms has redefined the way we teach and the way our students learn.”

iStore Education has been a hands-on partner in the school’s journey, says Soares. “They guided us every step of the way in our journey. They ignited our passion with personal visits, the iPad Summits they hosted and workshops that engaged our parents and students. iStore Education worked closely with us to help us reach our goal of becoming recognised as an Apple Distinguished School. They also supported us with our technical infrastructure and teacher training, as well as introduced us to the wonderful world of augmented reality and coding,” Soares says.

To arrange a visit to an Apple Distinguished School or to learn how Apple Distinguished School practices can change teaching and learning in your school, talk to iStore Education at education@istore.co.za.