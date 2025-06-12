The future of AI is here, and it’s South African

All-new AI.

Social media leaks about an all-new South African artificial intelligence (AI) platform, and the resulting furore of speculation, have compelled KA Muses to release this brief press release.

KA Muses is the developer of the AI featured in a tech spec video that appeared on Monday, 9 June on all major social media platforms, before going viral. The company suspects the tech spec video may have been leaked by one of the AI’s beta testers.

The AI platform is still in testing, with the official launch planned for 24 June 2025.

In an attempt to deal with extensive speculation by commentators, the company can confirm some of the details:

The AI is called KAIIA

It has been trained to be culturally sensitive in a diverse South Africa.

It recognises the wide range of beliefs, contexts and practices that are part of everyday South African life.

It is fluent in all 11 South African languages. Its responses will be nuanced according to which language is being used.

It is keenly aware of things all South Africans have in common, and it has been trained to prioritise these in its responses.

The curiosity about KAIIA is understandable, and KA Muses looks forward to revealing all the details on 24 June, when it will be available online and free for all South Africans to use.

As a group of young developers passionate about South Africa, KA Muses is proud of what it has built and is excited to get the country interacting with it.

KA Muses can’t wait for 24 June, when everyone will be able to taste the future.