  • White paper: All-optical network solution for smart hotel

Issued by Huawei and First Distribution
Johannesburg, 06 Dec 2024
Hotels are getting smarter.
Whitepaper
Hotels are getting smarter.

Wide application of AI

In the future, smart hotels will use advanced AI technologies like facial recognition, smart check-in, and smart robots to provide more convenient and comfortable services.

AI will also be applied to smart adjustments within hotels, such as controlling lights, air conditioners, and audio-visual devices remotely, enhancing the overall customer experience.

This white paper details Huawei's all-optical FTTO solution for smart hotels. 

With a simple architecture, easy deployment, and continuous evolution, it delivers a high-quality network with high bandwidth and unified Wi-Fi roaming to meet growing customer demands.

