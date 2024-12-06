White paper: All-optical network solution for smart hotel

Whitepaper Hotels are getting smarter.

Wide application of AI

In the future, smart hotels will use advanced AI technologies like facial recognition, smart check-in, and smart robots to provide more convenient and comfortable services.

AI will also be applied to smart adjustments within hotels, such as controlling lights, air conditioners, and audio-visual devices remotely, enhancing the overall customer experience.

This white paper details Huawei's all-optical FTTO solution for smart hotels.

With a simple architecture, easy deployment, and continuous evolution, it delivers a high-quality network with high bandwidth and unified Wi-Fi roaming to meet growing customer demands.