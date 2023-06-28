Linksys Announces Velop Pro 6E Mesh System with High-Performance Connectivity at a Competitive Price

Linksys introduces the latest addition to its WiFi 6E product portfolio – the Linksys Velop Pro 6E. (Photo: Business Wire)

Linksys, a global innovator in WiFi technology, today announces the latest addition to its WiFi 6E product portfolio – the Linksys Velop Pro 6E, first of its new Designer Series using the “nature inspired” droplet design, along with advanced features that provide the ultimate WiFi 6E experience at an affordable price point.

WiFi 6E offers an extra 6GHz band connection that helps cut down on interference and improves speeds to your connected devices. Powered by the Qualcomm® Immersive Home 316 Platform, the Linksys Velop Pro 6E brings incredible range and coverage with WiFi 6E, enabling users to stream, download, or work with a faster and wider connection, and more devices on their network. Each tri-band node has one 1Gbps Ethernet LAN port for connecting wired devices to wireless networks. With the latest Linksys Mobile App, the Velop Pro 6E is easily set up in under 10 minutes*, and managed remotely with security and other useful features such as guest access, parental controls, and more.

“Today a Connected Home with ubiquitous Wi-Fi is the new normal, but people want the network devices to blend into their decor,” said Vice President of Experience, Jeevan Patil. “We have acted on that demand with our Velop Pro 6E, the first in our new Designer Series, using our droplet design, inspired by nature, in colors such as Carbon Black, Pebble Gray, and Pure White.”

“People not only want the home network device to blend in, but they want to install it quickly,” said Principal Engineer, Michael Forbes. “With our Velop Pro 6E, we reduced the setup time by two thirds, so a complete system can be setup and operational in under 10 minutes.”

The Linksys Velop Pro 6E is available in three configurations with the 1-pack starting at $199. The 1-pack covers ~3,000 square feet, the 2-pack covers ~6,000 square feet, and the 3-pack covers up to ~9,000 square feet. The Velop Pro 6E joins Linksys’ WiFi 6 lineup including the Hydra Pro 6E and Atlas Max 6E.

Additional Features and Benefits

Improved setup – With a quick and easy process, users can set up 3 nodes in under 10 minutes.

– With a quick and easy process, users can set up 3 nodes in under 10 minutes. Security – Protect your devices with automatic security updates, a separate guest network, and other advanced features through the app.

– Protect your devices with automatic security updates, a separate guest network, and other advanced features through the app. Fortinet DNS Filtering – Powered by Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs threat research team, the FortiGuard DNS Filtering Service guards against user connections to malicious or inappropriate websites and content.

– Powered by Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs threat research team, the FortiGuard DNS Filtering Service guards against user connections to malicious or inappropriate websites and content. Stable, blazing-fast coverage – Qualcomm® Immersive Home 316 Platform blends innovative mesh capabilities with advanced WiFi 6E features.

– Qualcomm® Immersive Home 316 Platform blends innovative mesh capabilities with advanced WiFi 6E features. New form factor – Latest droplet design brings improved thermal management, coverage, and performance in a more compact footprint.

– Latest droplet design brings improved thermal management, coverage, and performance in a more compact footprint. Revised packaging – New recyclable packaging made from 65% recycled material.

– New recyclable packaging made from 65% recycled material. Improved mesh technology – Providing users a simple self-optimized capability for collaboration, streaming, gaming, or large gatherings with multiple devices. The network is automatically monitored regularly to ensure a quality experience.

Availability and Imagery

The Linksys Velop Pro 6E will be available July 16th for MSRP $199.99 (1-pack), $349.99 (2-pack), and $499.99 (3-pack) on Linksys.com and select retailers. Imagery and assets can be found here.