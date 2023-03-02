Go Green seeks bold smart building ideas

Digital transformation and energy management company Schneider Electric has opened applications for this year’s Go Green competition, targeted at students enrolled with higher learning institutions.

The annual challenge invites students from the Middle East and Africa to share their ideas for innovations that can help make the world cleaner, more inclusive and more sustainable.

According to a statement, this year’s theme of “sustainable and efficient buildings” encourages participants to dream big, transform and unlock the efficiency of today’s buildings to make them smarter, environmentally-friendly and more people-centric.

Students are required to submit ideas that demonstrate how buildings of the future will meet the needs of its occupants, through smart solutions or renewable energy sources, while minimising base load, operating costs and environmental impact.

Participants stand a chance to win €3 000 (R58 000), an international trip, an internship and employment opportunities at Schneider Electric.

“Innovative and bold ideas can do so much to make the world a cleaner, sustainable place for today and the future,” says Modlay Davids, talent acquisition and employer branding specialist at Schneider Electric.

“Schneider Go Green is all about helping passionate young people turn their own ideas into practical and feasible projects which can truly make a difference.”

Launched in 2011 by Schneider Electric, the Go Green competition has since grown rapidly. The company says in 2022, more than 22 200 students from 200 countries registered for the event, and more than 3 700 submitted innovative ideas that fitted into the competition categories.

To enter, students have to register and submit an innovative idea by 30 March. For more information, visit the Schneider Electric website.