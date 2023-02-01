Google seeks African women entrepreneurs

Google has opened applications for the inaugural Google for Start-ups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Programme.

The initiative aims to empower and support women business founders on the continent, providing resources and opportunities for them to scale their start-ups and address African problems.

Google says the accelerator allows women to learn. “African female founders face challenges in their entrepreneurial pursuits, including limited access to funding. Despite these challenges, women make up a significant portion of African entrepreneurs, with 58% of businesses in Africa being owned by women.”

To qualify, eligible applicants must have a working product or service, a viable business model and a working team. The application process includes a written application and an interview. Applications close on 20 February.

Google notes: “Selected participants will receive access to Google's products, mentoring from industry experts, resources, tools and technology, as well as networking opportunities and connections with investors to support the growth of their start-ups.”

The 12-week programme will commence in March and include one bootcamp per month, held in a hybrid style of online and in-person sessions.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of start-up ecosystem, Africa at Google, comments: “We are excited about the open call for applications for our three-month accelerator programme, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women founders in Africa.

“We believe that investing in women founders in Africa is critical for economic empowerment that will enable the creation of jobs for the growing African youth population.

“Elevating the participation and leadership of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem is crucial for promoting gender equality and driving economic growth in Africa. Investing in women-led start-ups is a key step towards achieving this goal, and Google's commitment to these goals is reflected in the launch of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Programme."

Akua Nyame-Mensah, a mentor for the initiative, adds: "It's an honour to be a mentor in the inaugural Google for Start-ups Accelerator Programme for Women Founders.

“As part of supporting the next generation of leaders in Africa, this programme offers women an opportunity to grow their networks and the accountability to achieve their professional goals. The focus on mentorship will be invaluable. Participants will benefit and grow from the exchange of ideas and experiences."