Quectel Launches Automotive Grade 5G NR Release 16 Modules to Support Autonomous Driving

CES, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider, today announces its new automotive grade 5G NR modules, the AG59x series. The new modules deliver a wide range of enhancements including multi-gigabit cellular connectivity, C-V2X PC5 direct communications, improved location services, a high-performance multicore application processor as well as strengthened security, making it an ideal solution in supporting the next generation automotive applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005509/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Based on the AEC-Q100 qualified Qualcomm chipsets, the new range of modules include the

, which integrates the Qualcomm SA525M and the

featuring the Qualcomm SA522M inside. Similar to Quectel’s other automotive products, the AG59x modules comply with the international IATF 16949:2016 automotive quality management system to address the demanding requirements of automotive devices. Featuring high robustness, the AG59x series delivers strong performance even under high temperature environments.

“We are very excited to bring the highly anticipated 5G NR Release 16 module to global automotive markets. Its significant improvements in latency and ultra-reliability are critical in supporting autonomous driving,” said Manfred Lindacher, Vice President of Global Sales, Automotive International, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Combined with its many other advantages, our AG59x series will be an excellent choice for a wide range of automotive applications including telematics boxes, telematics control units, C-V2X systems, on-board units, and roadside units.”

Meeting the 3GPP Release 16 specification and supporting both 5G NR standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, the AG59x modules are backward-compatible with existing LTE, WCDMA and GSM networks, allowing them to be connected in areas without current 5G NR deployment. Additionally, its Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) technology can help tackle poor signal coverage when needed.

The AG59x supports 4 x 4 downlink multiple input multiple output (MIMO) technology which greatly improves wireless communication performance and optimizes data speeds. The AG59xH delivers maximum downlink rates of 4.3Gbps and uplink rates of 1Gbps for 5G NR, while the AG59xE provides up to 2.4Gbps peak downlink rate and 550Mbps uplink rate. Their faster data speeds ensure that user emergency data and diagnostic data can be transferred in real time for increased reliability.

Supporting optional C-V2X PC5 direct communications, the AG59x brings superior performance in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-roadside infrastructure (V2I) communications for improved traffic efficiency and safety. The module integrates a powerful application processor with up to 20KDMIPS computing power available to run C-V2X stack and applications. It also has an integrated ECDSA engine fulfill C-V2X verification capability.

Additionally, the highly integrated AG59x module provides flexible GNSS positioning services including L1+L5 / L1+L2 (optional) dual frequency GNSS, dead reckoning (DR), and PPE + Data Correction Service to achieve quick and precise location positioning services.

Available in LGA packages, the AG59x is pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s previous generation 5G NR automotive modules AG55xQ and AG57xQ, which allows global OEM and Tier 1 customers to upgrade their devices easily and seamlessly through a simple drop-in replacement. The AG59x provides a variety of interfaces including PCIe 3.0, USB 2.0 & 3.1, SDIO, I2S, SPI, I2C, UART, PCM, ADC, (U)SIM, 1PPS, GPIOs. It also supports RGMII and SGMII interfaces at the same time which greatly improves the adaptability of in-vehicle Ethernet.

The Quectel AG59x series is complemented by its range of high-performance antennas, already in use in the autonomous car market. Customized antennas are also supplied to fit for various vehicle setup environments. In particular, Quectel’s range of combo antennas, which integrate multiple technologies such as 5G, 4G, and GNSS, offer a highly flexible and reliable antenna solution for automotive applications.

Engineering samples of the AG59x modules will be available in the first half of 2023, with multiple variants targeting global markets.

Find out more about this module series at CES 2023 on booth 10862.