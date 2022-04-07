Second-generation Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX creates full-spectrum certainty for hybrid cloud digital transformation

News facts:

Fujitsu adds implementation services and infrastructure support as standard to second-generation preconfigured and pre-tested PRIMEFLEX Integrated Systems offerings to reduce the complexity of data-driven transformation projects.

Ends customer uncertainty when integrating hybrid cloud platforms, with standardised and predictable pricing and ordering model — including Fujitsu’s uSCALE pay-per-use options.

Reduces operational risks, leads to more resilient infrastructure compared to DIY approaches and improves the life cycle experience by extending the lifetime of IT infrastructure.

Fujitsu today brings full-spectrum certainty to digital transformation (DX) projects, with its second-generation PRIMEFLEX converged and hyperconverged infrastructures for VMware, Microsoft, Nutanix and SAP environments.

Many DX projects are currently failing to deliver the results expected due to being incorrectly implemented, not ready quickly enough or compromised by too many providers over-complicating a single solution. Fujitsu’s new PRIMEFLEX offer cuts the risk of DX failure for enterprise and data architects by taking over responsibility for project success with end-to-end data-driven services, ready-to-use platforms and all the necessary implementation services.

The new, second-generation PRIMEFLEX line-up reduces the complexity of data-driven transformation projects by adding implementation services and infrastructure support as standard — alongside the core preconfigured and pre-tested PRIMEFLEX offering. This standardised and predictable pricing and ordering model ends customer uncertainty when integrating hybrid cloud platforms. It also reduces operational risks, leads to more resilient infrastructure compared to DIY approaches, and improves the life cycle experience by extending the lifetime of IT infrastructure.

To further raise predictability and business agility, Fujitsu also offers consumption-based services via its FUJITSU uSCALE. It provides a complete, no-worry programme where customers can use, scale and run PRIMEFLEX platforms completely as a service, including ongoing success management.

The new standardised package is designed for customers wanting to avoid the headaches that come with DIY infrastructure configuration, installation, deployment and maintenance. It also eliminates any “ping pong” discussion between suppliers and customers about who is responsible if support becomes necessary. For customers with the necessary staff resources and skills to deploy and maintain their own data architecture, Fujitsu also offers the new PRIMEFLEX Essentials delivery option, which provides the core preconfigured and pre-tested technology stack without implementation and infrastructure support services.

The standardised package adds up to a guaranteed price of transformation across the new Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX line-up as enterprises modernise their IT infrastructures, explains Olivier Delachapelle, Head of Product Line Management Europe at Fujitsu: “Ordering infrastructure has become just too complicated. Fujitsu is committed to tackling real customer challenges and understands they need certainty when it comes to implementation, support and, of course, pricing if they are to achieve their digital transformation agendas. But today’s ordering environment does not deliver that – and leaves customers feeling like they’re going into the cloud without any control of costs.

“The second generation of PRIMEFLEX,” continues Delachapelle, “builds on the peace of mind that PRIMEFLEX already offers – and takes this to new heights with standardised implementation and support services available with a single order number and price tag. The result is completely predictable life cycle costs for customers, and no shocks when the cloud bill arrives.”

The Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX range is ready for implementation on the day of delivery. Currently, the design, deployment and life cycle management of a hybrid data architecture can be error-prone, time-consuming and expensive, posing multiple risks to businesses. Unlike Fujitsu, other vendors offer services based on individually calculated charges. These can take days to collate and often contain mistakes because essential services have been left out, creating budgeting insecurity. New standardised Infrastructure Support Services significantly reduce downtime, with technical solution support for Integrated Systems via a single point of contact for fast and reliable access to experts.

Pricing and availability

The second-generation PRIMEFLEX is available in Europe and Japan. Roll-out across Europe will commence in April 2022. Pay-per-use pricing is available through Fujitsu uSCALE.

