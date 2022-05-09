New additions to Mweb exco team

Mweb, South Africa’s leading internet service provider, is pleased to announce new additions to its Executive Committee (Exco) leadership team.

Johan Jordaan and Lizette Loxton have been appointed as acting co-CFOs with immediate effect. Jordaan and Loxton are taking over from outgoing CFO Imraan Parker, who is leaving the organisation at the end of June to pursue a new opportunity.

To bolster the Regulatory and Compliance function, Sasha Beharilal is also joining the Mweb Exco team.

“I am excited with the new additions to our Exco leadership team. It is good testament to the company and Imraan’s leadership that we have the skills and capability in the organisation to ensure a smooth transition. We are able to promote individuals from within the business to enable business continuity and sustain institutional knowledge. The new appointees will have greater oversight and strategic input to drive the continued success of our business,” says Manelisa Mavuso, Managing Director, Mweb.

Jordaan started his career at Mweb in 2003 as a Financial Controller and was later promoted to Finance Manager in 2006. Jordaan has been with the business for 19 years and he will be reporting into Mavuso along with his acting co-CFO, Loxton.

Loxton started at Mweb in 2006 as a Management Accountant, progressed to Senior Management Accountant and, before this, acting CFO role has been Financial Manager: Planning and Analysis for the past five years. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2008.

Beharilal has been with Mweb for just under three years, leading the Compliance and Regulatory function. She is a board member of the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA) and has advised on multi-jurisdiction privacy and data protection laws, focusing on the CCPA, GDPR and Privacy Shield, as well as the regulatory side of broadcasting and telecommunications.

She holds several qualifications including a BCom law and LLB degree, Master’s Degree in Leadership, focusing on managing cyber security as a business risk for SMEs; and she is an admitted attorney of the High Court in South Africa.



