Proterial, Ltd.: Notice Concerning Changed of Trade Name

(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Proterial, Ltd. hereby announces that the Company’s trade name was changed from Hitachi Metals, Ltd. on January 4, 2023.

1. New trade name

Proterial, Ltd.

2. Thinking behind our company name

"Proterial" reflects the essence of our corporate philosophy, which consists of three elements: Mission: "Make the best quality available to everyone;" Vision: "Leading sustainability by high performance;" and Values: "Unfaltering integrity" and "United by respect." It combines "pro-" with the word "material." "Pro-" represents our "three pros": Professional — work that exceeds expectations Progressive — a spirit that keeps challenging Proactive —an enterprising attitude" Material" refers to the high-performance materials that our original technologies produce and which underpinned by the three pros. With our focus on solving customer issues and bringing new levels of value, we promise to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through the products and services that embody our philosophy.