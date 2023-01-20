Class of 2022 records distinctions in maths, science

Department of Basic Education minister, Angie Motshekga.

The matric class of 2022 racked up distinctions for mathematics and physical science, the critical subjects considered key building blocks for entry into the ICT sector.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga revealed this yesterday, announcing the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

Breaking down learners’ performance, Motshekga said: “Sixty five percent of the 219 597 distinctions were attained by female candidates, including passes with distinction in critical subjects such as accounting, business studies, economics, mathematics, and physical science.

“This means that we are systematically addressing all imperatives related to the social justice principles, especially equity and redress.

“Thirty nine thousand, seven hundred and twenty four (39 724) social grant recipients passed with distinctions, including distinctions in critical subjects such as accounting, business studies, economics, mathematics, and physical science.”

In the case of progressed learners, she stated: “A total of 1 378 distinctions were attained by progressed learners, including distinctions in critical subjects, such as accounting, business studies, economics, mathematics and physical science.”

The matric class of 2022 is also the first cohort of learners to have participated in standardised testing programmes such as the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

Motshekga explained their participation in the standardised assessment studies was premised on the principle that effective testing will afford the cohort the opportunity to demonstrate relevant skills and understanding, and also assist in diagnosing learner shortcomings.

“The class of 2022 were also the first cohort of learners to participate in TIMSS at the grade five-level in 2016, and their achievement scores represented South Africa’s baseline at this level. In 2019, these learners raised South Africa’s TIMMS trend performance by 17 points scoring in mathematics, just 11 points below the international benchmark of 400 points.”

Motshekga described the achievements of the grade 12 class of 2022 as“extraordinary”, considering they are the group of learners that was mostly hit by the effects of COVID-19 and load-shedding.

“The class of 2022 is the first cohort to write the NSC exams, post the pandemic. Exacerbating the devastation caused by the pandemic, this class was subjected to the challenges of enervating load-shedding and sporadic service delivery protests.”

Overall, the class of 2022 pass rate was 80.1%, up from 76.4% that was recorded in 2021.

A total of 834 565 candidates (both full- and part-time) sat for the 2022 NSC examinations, which, according to the minister, is an increase of 4.3% from 2021.

Of these, 278 814 qualify for admission to Bachelor studies at universities, an improvement of 8.9% from 2021.

In addition, 193 357 learners qualified to study towards a Diploma, 108 159 achieved higher certificate passes and 117 achieved plain NSC passes, she revealed.

“The 2022 Bachelor passes in number are the highest attained in the entire history of the NSC examinations; but the second highest to that attained in 2021 when expressed as a percentage.”

Commenting on the 2022 matric pass rate, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, welcomed the improvement in the results.

“The 80.1% pass rate points to a maturing system that requires a redoubling of efforts to ensure greater achievements,” states Mbinqo-Gigaba.

“The improvement in the NSC results is encouraging, especially in the context of the impact of COVID-19 on the 2022 cohort’s experience of teaching and learning. These results point to the system’s resilience and the commitment of key stakeholders to ensure success, despite various challenges.

“The committee commends the steady improvement in the system’s output quality, as vouched for by reports from international bodies such as Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study and Progress in International Reading Literacy Study. The 80.1% and the fact that all provinces achieved above the 70% threshold should be used as a marker for future improvements.”