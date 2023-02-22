Radisys Announces Availability of Industry-first Release 17 Compliant 5G NR Solution

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its Release 17 compliant 5G NR software solution, extending its award-winning Release 16 Software with advanced features like non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and integrated access and backhaul (IAB) that expands coverage ability for 5G Networks. Release 17 relay node and satellite access capabilities will improve worldwide cellular service availability by enhancing the accessibility of fast and reliable 5G connectivity for unserved and underserved areas. In addition to driving ubiquitous 5G consumer access, Radisys’ Release 17 compliant 5G NR software supports enterprise, infrastructure and public safety use cases including intelligent transportation systems (ITS), aeronautic broadband, maritime, critical communications, fleet management, smart factories, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Radisys’ Connect RAN 5G solution facilitates a flexible 5G network to meet varied deployment requirements and provide universal 5G connectivity for diverse applications and use cases. By deploying Connect RAN 5G software, customers can minimize their development costs and operational and capital expenses while at the same time improving time-to-market and shortening their return on investment.

Radisys’ Release 17 compliant RAN software continues its proven track record of 5G R&D innovation, enabling 5G Network connectivity for diverse service enabler ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), and eMBB use cases across a wide set of FR1and FR2 bands for multiple deployment and access options.

Radisys’ Connect RAN 5G software’s NTN feature supports geostationary, medium and low earth orbit (GEO/MEO/LEO) satellite access with flexible and scalable software architecture and well-defined interfaces to SATCOM infrastructure. Radisys’ NTN software empowers OEMs and ODMs to unlock newer business opportunities by leveraging the significant investment being made in SATCOM technology.

Radisys’ IAB feature enhances centralized (CU) and distributed (DU) units to service relay nodes as 3GPP compliant Donor CUs and Donor DUs. It also includes IAB/Relay node comprising IAB-DU and IAB-MT software that provides end-to-end IAB solution integration with industry-leading platforms.

Radisys’ Release 17 compliant RAN software provides a foundation for features such as NR positioning, reduced capability (RedCap), and NR SideLink enabling OEMs, ODMs and operators to cost-effectively scale their 5G networks.

“We are excited to launch the first-to-market Release 17 Connect RAN 5G Software delivering expanded 5G connectivity and service accessibility, enabling our customers to unlock newer business opportunities,” said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services, Radisys. “With advanced features like NTN and IAB, Radisys continues to be a leader in delivering ORAN-compliant multi-architecture and multi-platform 5G software to our customers, driving business use cases across a variety of industry verticals.”

See demonstrations of Radisys' industry-first Release 17 compliant 5G NR Solution, at MWC Barcelona, Stand 5B81.