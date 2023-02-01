Minister Ntshavheni, Dr Will Venters to address public sector cloud breakfast in Sandton

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Dr Will Venters, a leading authority on cloud and digital strategy, will be keynote speakers at the upcoming ITWeb Cloud Technology Executive Business Breakfast to be held in Sandton next month.

The event, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), will focus on accelerating cloud adoption in the public sector, unpacking public sector progress and the unique problems and opportunities for the public sector in moving to the cloud.

Dr Venters is Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Digital Innovation at the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE). Dr Venters has an international reputation for his research in cloud computing, digital platforms and agile innovation approaches, and has briefed European government policymakers and various company executives on IT strategy.

At this event, public sector IT and cloud decision-makers will be briefed on the benefits of moving to the cloud, the importance of security in the cloud, pain points to avoid and strategic cloud journeys that enable them to deliver on their mandates. Executives will also discover the types of cloud best suited to government organisations and the unique technical, organisational, procedural and regulatory issues facing public sector entities when moving to the cloud.

Rashika Ramlal, public sector country leader, South Africa at AWS, will also outline the AWS value proposition for public sector organisations.

The ITWeb Cloud Technology Executive Business Breakfast will be held on 16 March at the Hotel Sky, situated at 150 West Street in Sandton.

To learn more and reserve a seat at this event, go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-cloud-technology-executive-breakfast/