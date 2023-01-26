Wemade Presents New Battlefield ‘Snowfield Area’ in MIR4

MIR4 New Battlefield ‘Snowfield Area’ opened (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade’s blockbuster mobile MMORPG MIR4 released a new battlefield, Snowfield Area, on January 26th.

Snowfield Area is divided into 5 parts: Nine Dragon Ice Field, Nine Dragon Ice Palace, Nine Dragon Labyrinth, Sagittarion Valley, and Sagittarion Temple. Players can clear new quests in Snowfield Area and begin new adventures to find the lost Princess Cheonpa.

Max. character Level has been increased to 180. The Max. level for Constitution has also been increased to 19, and Inner Force to 18. Upon reaching Lv. 180, characters will be able to obtain 'Level Reward Coffer' which contains 'Mystic Mystical Piece Summon Box', 'Epic Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone', and more, as well as 'Legendary Blue Dragon Statue'.

The first Party Leader Spirit, Small White Dragon Chunryu, has also been added. The spirit's effects are applied to all nearby party members when a character that this spirit summoned becomes the party leader.

The Legendary Water Spirit increases party members' ATK DMG and reduces DMG received from boss monsters. It can also increase Hunting EXP Boost, Antidemon Power, Item Drop Chance and more.

From My Battle, To Our War! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website.

