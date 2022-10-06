Digitally transforming the enterprise

John Singlam, Investec.

The past three years have thrown companies into the digital tumble-dryer faster than they could say, ‘What does transformation even mean?’ From fully remote offices to hybrid working frame works to digitised systems and beyond, organisations that wanted to survive the lockdowns and limitations of the pandemic had to invest in digital transformation (DX) initiatives and innovations. Now, as companies move from survive to thrive, the questions that define digital transformation have changed. It’s less about what technology can do for the business and more about how well digital transformation is working and how it can be optimised to do so much more than video calls and automated administration.

Defining digital transformation today boils down to two numbers: three and five.

Three



This number is what Forrester believes are the core elements of a successful digital transformation strategy and implementation – experience, innovation and insights. The firm found that the differences between digitally advanced companies and those that are, well, not, filter down to these three qualities. Comparing data from across multiple surveys and organisations, Forrester discovered that digitally advanced companies are more inclined to have revenue growth of 10% or more, and to have grown by 20% or more.

The reason why these companies are thriving as opposed to merely surviving in the post-pandemic chaos is because they are paying attention to those three elements. Around 68% made customer experiences a strategic priority and 65% expanded this to include employee experiences. Digitally transformed companies are also 2.7% more likely to prioritise innovation and new business models and have a better handle on how data can be more effectively used for decision-making (66%).

Leaders must formulate a clear vision of transformation and communicate it effectively across the organisation on an ongoing basis. Wandile Nhlapho, Wandile Media

The value of these three factors in building business confidence and smoothing over the rubble-filled pathway to growth in the current economic climate cannot be understated. As the PwC Pulse Survey: Executive views on business in 2022 revealed, business leaders are struggling to find profitability amid a sea of rising costs, slipping margins and lack of skills and resources. Digital transformation is considered by 60% to be invaluable in managing these complexities while still driving growth.

Five



Forrester’s digital maturity model uses five factors to gauge the success of a digital transformation strategy and to help companies measure their progress against others. These factors are: strategy, culture, talent, organisation and technology. Companies that prioritise these foundations when investing in a digital transformation strategy are putting the digital where the necessity is, and, as McKinsey points out in its report ‘Prioritizing technology transformations to win’, are going to be far better at leaping the digital divide than those that remain uncertain about digital transformation. McKinsey found that the ‘competitive divide between winners and the rest’ grew during the pandemic. And this gap is still widening.

A combination of accelerating technology transformation, using the right hardware, remaining flexible and open to change, and using the right partners to outsource. Ronald Ravel, Dynabook South Africa

So, get on the DX train. Don’t look back, and do please mind the gap.

Q&A

Brainstorm: What do youbelieve are key foundations of digital transformation?

Odette Pieters, COO, FlowCentric Technologies: Digital transformation is more about people than it is about technology. This means people must be considered, consulted, and often involved in digital strategies for them to be truly successful.

Wandile Nhlapho, director, Wandile Media: Leaders must formulate a clear vision of transformation and communicate it effectively across the organisation on an ongoing basis. They need to be clear about what the smart risks are and why they’re worth it.

Bradley Pulford, VP and MD, HP Africa: The strengthening of enterprise foundations, building a digital architecture, and deploying digital capabilities, with a focus on customer connection, deep insights, and streamlined operations to enable market-valued differentiation faster with lower prices and better outcomes.

John Singlam, CIO, Investec Corporate and Institutional Banking: Having a clear understanding of the problem or opportunity that you are solving and being able to get there quickly. It is also important that this is aligned with the organisation’s objectives.

Shawn Winterburn, CEO, OQLIS: A holistic transformation is not simply driven and executed by the technology department. It should be a cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary effort.

Deon Geyser, CEO, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa: At its foundation, any business undergoing digital transformation needs reliable, stable, and secure connectivity, access to cloud services and an effective cybersecurity solution.

Shamalan Soobiah, managing executive: Software Engineering, BCX: A commitment to a continuous review of strategy, business model, organisation and employee capabilities for increased digital transformation (not maturity), customer expectations and experience, ecosystem participation and engagement, resilience and sustainability.

Raeford Liebenberg, manager, Silvermoon: They need a clear strategy of where they’re going with their strategy, and which element of the business they need to focus on.

Fred Swanepoel, CIO, Nedbank: IT budgets are finite. Return on investment expectations of stakeholders are real. Costs vs revenue; time to achieve; cost to achieve and total cumulative benefits are all metrics of relevance.

Brainstorm: What are the most compelling qualities of a digitally transformed enterprise?

Marilyn Moodley, country leader for South Africa and West, East, Central Africa, SoftwareONE: Digitally transformed organisations tend to have happier employees, better retention, automated processes with short cycle times that deliver best experiences to their end-customers, and ultimately achieve superior financial performance.

Odette Pieters, FlowCentric Technologies: A culture of continuous experimentation and learning – the willingness and ability to innovate, adjust, improve and fail upwards to deliver new and/or better products and services.

Coilin Timmis, country manager, Xero South Africa: Successfully implementing change within a business requires an open way of thinking that isn’t about control, but about connecting people to a purpose that enables them to believe in the outcome to be achieved.

Cameron Beveridge, regional director: Southern Africa, SAP: Transformed business processes, which involves changing often long-standing core business processes and workflows to meet new demands from customers, competition in the market, or from the broader business strategy.

Henry Adams, country manager, InterSystems South Africa: They understand the importance of all their data, but, more importantly, know how to access it and then deliver it to their users in the shape, style, and format they need.

Heman Kassan, chief commercial officer, Technodyn: Having a better-enabled staff base that is given more control of operations can significantly change how successful a business is when it comes to being digitally transformed.

Ronald Ravel, director: B2B, Dynabook South Africa: A combination of accelerating technology transformation, using the right hardware, remaining flexible and open to change, and using the right partners to outsource.

Brainstorm: For those companies that rushed through digital transformation in the pandemic, what comes next?

Deshni Harricharan, national sales manager, SEACOM: Take a close look at what the data is saying and make the necessary changes based on those findings.

Keneilwe Gwabeni, CIO, Telkom: The success of organisations is in the hands of employees and they must be empowered and have a digital business mindset and abilities to enable corporates to achieve objectives and results.

Grant Phillips, Group CEO, e4: The real, step-change benefits created through digitisation journeys will really only start becoming board-level successes when larger, more challenging and complex enterprise-wide gremlins are targeted.

Jeremey Matthews, CEO, Dax Data: Organisations should maximise the potential of their employees, while increasing productivity through automation applications. They must adopt diverse and complementary technologies that can support the teams, partners and consumers they serve.

Shakeel Jhazbhay, GM: Digital Business Solutions, Datacentrix: Assess the success and failures of their pandemic implementations, and the impact these had on their people and the business itself.

Heath Turner, Digital Platforms Transformation lead, Altron Karabina: Many organisations are only in the infancy of their transformation and have yet to fully harness the opportunity that technology provides to reset and rebuild their business for the better.

George Asamani, MD, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute: They have to implement empowerment strategies that integrate more workers, and especially young people, into the digital economy.

Rajen Nagar, Professional Services executive, TechSoft International: Digital transformation is not something to be done once and forgotten. It’s a strategic intervention continually evolving as technologies change and external market forces impact business deliverables.

Werner Lindemann, SVP Commercial: Growth Markets, Clickatell: A good place to start is to analyse why people engage your call centre or why they visit your branches or stores and see if you can optimise and/or automate that engagement for the consumer.

Taking transformation to digital entertainment

The Goldrush Group had to overcome slow connectivity and poor performance to meet customers on the digital frontline.

The Goldrush Group, a diversified gaming group with interests in sports betting, bingo and casinos, was struggling with slow network speeds that led to poor performance and frustration during peak times. The company was also struggling with the risks of data loss and was concerned about the lack of a redundant line/failover at the site level as this could have a serious impact on business flow and uptime. The company was also juggling inflated costs from its virtual private network (VPN) structure and numerous contracts with different service providers.

Digitally transformed organisations tend to have happier employees, better retention, automated processes with short cycle times that deliver best experiences to their end-customers, and ultimately achieve superior financial performance. Marilyn Moodley, SoftwareONE

The slow network speeds experienced by Goldrush led to packet loss and poor performance on the one hand, but there was also the added complexity introduced by the company having to manage multiple services, devices and functionalities that made troubleshooting and end-to-end administration cumbersome.

A master stroke



“We had deployed a MPLS solution in 2015 to connect our operations, but the changing business world meant we had to upgrade our system to ensure we could play in the new, digital world,” says Nivan Ramlaul, Group IT manager, Goldrush Group. “To resolve these challenges, we invested in a fully managed SD-WAN that allowed us to reduce costs and increase functionality and our network performance in one master stroke.”

Goldrush opted to have Liquid Intelligent Technologies implement the solution because the two companies had an established working relationship. Liquid had provided the company with its MPLS solution that had, over the past few years, evolved to include voice and data solutions over 40 locations. The team wanted to collaborate with Liquid again as they felt the company understood the business, knew what Goldrush needed to become more digitally transformed, and what technologies would best fit existing infrastructure and planning.

“The SD-WAN solution was deployed across the entire Goldrush network using a phased approach due to the limitations imposed by Covid-19. This orchestration was necessary as the existing VPN devices had to be swapped out for SD-WAN ones, which meant that we needed Liquid’s technicians to collaborate with our IT team at each site. Once we were connected to the network and properly configured, the connectivity and speed could be more accurately measured.”

The company also found that the solution allowed them to benefit from end-to-end encryption across the entire network by unifying secure connectivity approaches through the integration of security, policy and orchestration. The solution also reduced the overall cost of business, improved network performance, and added in extra functionalities alongside improvements in security and uptime. It also allowed for the company to aggregate all services with multiple supplier identities into a single service that could be managed centrally.

* This feature was first published in the October edition of ITWeb's Brainstorm magazine.

