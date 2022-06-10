ESET Southern Africa 2022 Partner Awards winners announced

Digital security company ESET has announced the winners of its Partner Awards for 2022.

Aimed at acknowledging the successes and innovations of its partners, these annual awards were held from April to June in Namibia, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

This years theme centred around growth and sustainability, and according to ESET, the awards aim to recognise and reward top performance, resilience, as well as a “commitment and a meaningful contribution” to the company’s vision of protecting digital progress across Southern Africa.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET SA, says ESET is pleased its partners have championed its core belief about the power of human ideas as a catalyst for technological progress – which deserves to be protected.

“This year’s cohort of winners represent a diverse partner ecosystem that not only enables digital transformation but pioneers its safety and security,” he adds.

The awards are divided into sales, revenue and retention across a range of segments.

The company’s sales and marketing director for Southern Africa, Stephen Flynn adds that this years winners have exceeded all expectations.

“In our increasingly complex digital world where businesses and communities are built on a foundation of technology, safeguarding progress has never been more important,” says Flynn.

He adds that partnership and collaboration are key to ESET’s success and the company, along with its partners, are pleased to be playing a role in protecting customers and businesses in Southern Africa and beyond.

The top winners of the 2022 ESET Partner Awards are:

Retention Champion - NETSEC

Top New Sales Champion – EMID

Sales Growth Champion – EMID

Consumer Sales Champion – Dial a Nerd

SMB Sales Champion – First Technology KZN

Mid-Market Sales Champion – First Technology KZN

Enterprise Sales Champion – NETSEC

Highest Revenue Champion – NETSEC

Cloud Sales Champion – NETSEC

MSP Sales Champion – Cyberlogic







