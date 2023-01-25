BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Software Development and Testing

Case study: United States Air Force

Fortify increases warfighters’ competitive advantage by shifting security left into the DevSecOps application life cycle.
Issued by CyberRes
Johannesburg, 25 Jan 2023
More content from CyberRes Press Office
Read time 1min
Comments (0)

What is United States Air Force?

The United States Air Force (USAF) is the air service branch of the United States Armed Forces. It is one of the six US uniformed services and represents both Air and Space Forces.

Introducing DevSecOps to create economies of scale

USAF’s mission is to preserve the peace and security, and provide for the defence, of the United States. In this effort, technology plays a key role. Software and cyber security pervade all aspects of the Department of Defence’s (DOD) mission, from business systems and weapons systems to artificial intelligence, cyber security and even space.

The DOD is very aware that nations such as Russia, China and North Korea heavily invest in this area. As a leading-edge organisation within the DOD, USAF is ideally positioned to take a leadership role here. By delivering applications rapidly and in a secure manner, USAF increases the warfighters’ competitive advantage.

Please download the case study to learn more.

Login with
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.