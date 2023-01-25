Case study: United States Air Force

What is United States Air Force?

The United States Air Force (USAF) is the air service branch of the United States Armed Forces. It is one of the six US uniformed services and represents both Air and Space Forces.

Introducing DevSecOps to create economies of scale

USAF’s mission is to preserve the peace and security, and provide for the defence, of the United States. In this effort, technology plays a key role. Software and cyber security pervade all aspects of the Department of Defence’s (DOD) mission, from business systems and weapons systems to artificial intelligence, cyber security and even space.

The DOD is very aware that nations such as Russia, China and North Korea heavily invest in this area. As a leading-edge organisation within the DOD, USAF is ideally positioned to take a leadership role here. By delivering applications rapidly and in a secure manner, USAF increases the warfighters’ competitive advantage.

Please download the case study to learn more.