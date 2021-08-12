Hollard digitalises customer onboarding with SilverBridge

SilverBridge Holdings has replaced the manual- and paper-based process of onboarding new customers at Hollard Namibia with a digital environment across its intermediary and call centre channels to improve new business turnaround times and conversion rates at the largest privately owned insurance group in the country.

Its intermediary channel was reliant on a manual process of completing policy application forms. From a call centre perspective, Hollard agents used spreadsheets to complete new applications and then subsequently captured those on the Exergy policy administration system.

“Having had a long-standing relationship with Hollard, we proposed digitally enabling both these critical channels to link the various stakeholders to a centralised solution and automate the process. This digitally driven environment would link directly to the Hollard Policy Administration system and Exergy,” says Leonel da Silva, Portfolio Manager at SilverBridge.

This would be done through the SilverBridge Intermediary and Call Centre Web portals. Both these are accessible from the web, requiring only a stable internet connection. By digitalising these channels, Hollard intermediaries would be able to track the performance of their books in real-time and identify trends related to policy cancellations, lapses and other relevant areas.

Through enabling Hollard to digitally onboard new customers and proactively manage retentions in real-time, the insurer would speed up the end-to-end onboarding process and positively influence the conversion rate and efficiently drive growth within the business.

“Silverbridge’s digital platform and support throughout Hollard's digital transformation has successfully put us in a position where we reached our internal digitalisation goals and are now geared towards our ethos of excellent client service,” says Charlton Cloete, Head of IT at Hollard Namibia.