Securing and protecting content using a content services platform

Organisations have vast and growing volumes of content to manage, which has been made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has had a huge impact on organisations and has resulted in an acceleration in digital transformation initiatives, at a time when many budgets have been reduced.

It has also speeded up the trend towards working from home on a long-term basis, which has created a number of issues for organisations that need to support a dispersed workforce. Some of the issues that need to be addressed include how collaboration can be enabled when colleagues are not physically located in the same office, and how processes with manual steps can be executed when paper-based documents need to move between employees. Content services platforms provide the capabilities and tools to help organisations manage, control and work with content.

Another issue for organisations is protecting and securing content, which has never been more important as regulations such as the GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California place additional burdens on organisations to protect content, particularly that containing personally identifiable information (PII). Failing to adequately protect content places risks on organisations, including: falling foul of regulators and legislators; facing a loss of content due to employee actions; or being unaware of the presence of contentious content. Again, with more employees working from home, possibly using their own devices, securing content needs additional measures, and therefore organisations need to look at deployment options such as cloud, which can provide higher levels of content security than those available to many organisations with on-premises systems.

