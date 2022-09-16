Huawei Cloud pledges to build global start-up ecosystem to enable 10k high-potential start-ups in three years

At the Huawei Cloud Global Startup Founders Summit held in Shenzhen, Huawei Cloud announced its commitment to building a global start-up ecosystem and three key initiatives to accelerate start-up growth: an innovative cloud platform, start-up acceleration programmes and business resources. Joined by several veteran venture capitalists, the company also announced the Huawei Cloud Accelerator, a programme aiming at empowering start-ups at all stages of their life cycles.

In his speech at the summit, Zhang Ping'an, Huawei Senior Vice-President and Huawei Cloud CEO, said Huawei Cloud firmly believes in the power of start-ups to change the world, and that Huawei Cloud is ready to share with start-ups Huawei's over 30 years of experience in technology and innovation, and to build a robust start-up ecosystem powered by Huawei's global cloud infrastructure and extensive technology as a service offerings, with the purpose of empowering start-ups and accelerating their growth in the cloud.

Huawei Cloud stresses driving innovation with technology and accelerating start-up growth with a strong global ecosystem. This is why the company has announced plans to step up efforts in ecosystem building along with three key initiatives – an innovative cloud platform, start-up acceleration programmes and business resources. Over the next three years, Huawei plans to help 10 000 high-potential start-ups worldwide to accelerate innovation and growth on the Huawei cloud platform and in the greater ecosystem.

At the summit, Ping'an, joined by several veteran venture capitalists, officially announced Huawei Cloud Accelerator. This programme currently focuses on six key areas: enterprise services/SaaS, AI, biotech, fintech, smart energy/carbon neutrality and industrial digitisation, but will later be expanded to cover more industries and domains. It offers an Early-Stage Startup Bootcamp and an Industry-Themed Bootcamp to meet the needs of start-ups at different stages of their life cycle.

Huawei Cloud South Africa has already started building an ecosystem of local start-ups following the announcement of the Spark Programme by Jay Zhou, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud South Africa, in July this year. This programme will see Huawei Cloud investing R100 million over three years, to help start-ups grow. So far, more than 120 start-ups have signed up for the programme. Click here to join Huawei Cloud Spark Program.

Going forward, Huawei Cloud is committed to working with partners and customers to build an inclusive, vibrant start-up ecosystem, which is expected to become a powerful engine for digital transformation.