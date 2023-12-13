BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Hillstone Networks Included in Security Service Edge Solutions Landscape Report

Hillstone Networks ZTNA Solution Makes it in Analyst Firm’s SSE Overview
Business Wire via ITWeb,
SANTA CLARA, Calif., 13 Dec 2023

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is included in the Security Service Edge Solutions Landscape Report for Q4 2023. The Forrester Report offers an overview of the market landscape for Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions, which are deployed to provide Zero Trust access to apps and data and to secure a remote workforce. The report focuses on key aspects such as market definition, business value, market maturity, dynamics, notable vendors, top use cases, functionality by use case, and vendor focus on extended use cases.

“SSE solutions address a real problem in gaps in security in an increasingly expanding network edge,” states Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks. “The Hillstone ZTNA solution delivers zero trust protection as part of an SSE offering, delivering the security needed for a hybrid or remote workforce, protecting applications and data regardless of deployment – from edge to cloud.”

With the rise of remote and hybrid work models, traditional network perimeters have become less effective. CISOs are tasked with securing multi-location access to corporate assets: from on-campus networks, to branch offices, employee homes, and even across public mobile networks. To meet these hybrid, any device, anywhere access challenges, Hillstone’s Edge solutions suite includes zero-trust network access (ZTNA) technology. ZTNA allows organizations to secure access regardless of the user's location, making it well-suited for the distributed nature of today's workforce in protecting applications workloads, enterprise data and remote access.

Hillstone's ZTNA solution builds on top of its leading-edge firewall platforms and provides the ability to grant fine-grained access based on user and device identity, ongoing device postures checks, allowing for precise enforcement of privileges, making it an ideal SSE solution.

Learn more about Hillstone ZTNA solutions.

Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks is a leader in cybersecurity, delivering both depth and breadth of protection to companies of all sizes, from edge to cloud, and across any workload. Hillstone Networks’ Integrative Cyber Security approach brings coverage, control, and consolidation to more than 26,000 enterprises worldwide. www.hillstonenet.com.

