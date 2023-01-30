E-Mobility Congress to encourage shift to EVs

The transformation of the automotive industry to electrification, and related topics, will take centre stage at E-Mobility Congress of South Africa (EMCSA) 2023.

Held in partnership with automotive marketplace AutoTrader, the annual EMCSA will take place on 18 and 19 April.

AutoTrader is billed as SA’s largest motoring marketplace, with over 11 million visits each month on its online platforms.

The free conference will host policymakers, academia, entrepreneurs, engineering and automotive bodies, development organisations and civil society, in discussions that will inform the future of mobility in the country.

The theme for this year’s conference is: “South Africa, an Electric Vehicle (EV)-Friendly Ecosystem”.

According to a statement, the agenda consists of topics such as fleet evolution, the link between industry and academia, unlocking opportunities for EV manufacturing in SA, an overview of effective policy measures for promoting EVs, development of infrastructure for an EV ecosystem, the role of power utilities in electro-mobility, skills development and training for the electric future, battery design and manufacturing, the rise of EVs and the evolution of OEM supply chains.

“We are delighted AutoTrader has partnered with the e-mobility conference. This enables us to continue broadening our influence across South Africa – inviting more people to take part in the electric vehicle conversation and be part of the solution to issues of carbon emissions,” says Robert Walker, director of EMCSA.

AutoTrader will also collaborate with EMCSA on the conference’s campaign called “Bums in Seats”, which aims to encourage people to consider and adopt EVs by giving them an opportunity to sit in and test drive an EV during the conference, notes the conference organiser.

“One of EMCSA’s goals is to make e-mobility information accessible to all, in order to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in South Africa,” adds Walker.

“Meanwhile, AutoTrader has been closely monitoring the automotive market in the country, including the growing demand for EVs. Our collective efforts towards the EV transition and information sharing confirmed this partnership.”

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie is among the speakers that will share insights into the future of EVs in the country at EMCSA 2023.

“As an industry, we are at a crossroad. As pioneers and drivers of change within the automotive industry, it’s vital to collaborate and work with industry stakeholders who are working towards the sustainability of the automotive industry.

“Our goal is to inspire, inform and educate South Africans, and catalyse the change to electric vehicles,” Mienie comments.

Registration for speakers, delegates and exhibitors is open. Exhibitors will have an opportunity to promote their businesses to potential investors, buyers, government and industry leaders.