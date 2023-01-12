Customer relationships: turning on the CRM spotlight… Camsoft, MACS Maritime Shipping

Happy customers feel a level of loyalty and satisfaction because their experience of engaging with a company’s products or team members has been a rewarding one. Achieving this is the end-goal of every successful business – and customer relationship management (CRM) tools are an important tool in attaining this.

A good CRM system allows your organisation to log, store and access useful information about your customers to allow for an accurate and clearer picture that will facilitate improved communications and, in turn, business relationships. This is because your CRM system can help you to understand what is working for your happy customers or – on the flip side – reach out to your unhappy customers and solve their problems.

Fact sheet Solution: Maximizer CRM Industry: Shipping Provider: Camsoft Solutions User: MACS Maritime Shipping

However, do not just take our word for it; we are turning the spotlight on ourselves and sharing what one of our own customers has to say about Maximizer – our global CRM solution – and the services we provide to them in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

MACS Maritime Shipping: smooth sailing with Maximizer CRM

MACS’ IT Manager at the Cape Town office, Nic Real, works closely with Maximizer as their CRM solution of choice. He says: “Although the main servers are located in South Africa, employees from MACS’ offices globally are able to log into the system. In this way, our international or travelling team members have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips, which is allowing us to provide better all-round customer service to our customers.”

Excellent customer feedback

The customer feedback has been excellent, says Real: “We use Maximizer’s Marketing Campaign Manager to send out the weekly sailing schedules, which is helping to keep customers informed and to drive repeat business.”

He adds: “Now with all the business intelligence and information stored in Maximizer, we are able to report on – and even pre-empt – our customers’ buying cycles. We can even predict trends, to the point where we could, for example, reserve cargo space before the client has even booked it. This gives customers great confidence in our abilities and the service that we provide, which in turn is improving the relationships we have with them.”

Camsoft Solutions has been assisting MACS Maritime Shipping for over 20 years now – we have been pleased to grow our services to them as they themselves grew.

We look forward to many more years of working together and proving the power of CRM systems and solutions, which allow our customers – like MACS – to continually put their customers at the heart of their business.