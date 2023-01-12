Customer relationships: turning on the CRM spotlight… Camsoft, MACS Maritime Shipping
By Mark Annett, Camsoft Solutions Head of CRM Sales and Consulting
Happy customers feel a level of loyalty and satisfaction because their experience of engaging with a company’s products or team members has been a rewarding one. Achieving this is the end-goal of every successful business – and customer relationship management (CRM) tools are an important tool in attaining this.
A good CRM system allows your organisation to log, store and access useful information about your customers to allow for an accurate and clearer picture that will facilitate improved communications and, in turn, business relationships. This is because your CRM system can help you to understand what is working for your happy customers or – on the flip side – reach out to your unhappy customers and solve their problems.
However, do not just take our word for it; we are turning the spotlight on ourselves and sharing what one of our own customers has to say about Maximizer – our global CRM solution – and the services we provide to them in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.
MACS Maritime Shipping: smooth sailing with Maximizer CRM
MACS’ IT Manager at the Cape Town office, Nic Real, works closely with Maximizer as their CRM solution of choice. He says: “Although the main servers are located in South Africa, employees from MACS’ offices globally are able to log into the system. In this way, our international or travelling team members have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips, which is allowing us to provide better all-round customer service to our customers.”
Excellent customer feedback
The customer feedback has been excellent, says Real: “We use Maximizer’s Marketing Campaign Manager to send out the weekly sailing schedules, which is helping to keep customers informed and to drive repeat business.”
He adds: “Now with all the business intelligence and information stored in Maximizer, we are able to report on – and even pre-empt – our customers’ buying cycles. We can even predict trends, to the point where we could, for example, reserve cargo space before the client has even booked it. This gives customers great confidence in our abilities and the service that we provide, which in turn is improving the relationships we have with them.”
Camsoft Solutions has been assisting MACS Maritime Shipping for over 20 years now – we have been pleased to grow our services to them as they themselves grew.
We look forward to many more years of working together and proving the power of CRM systems and solutions, which allow our customers – like MACS – to continually put their customers at the heart of their business.
Camsoft Solutions
Camsoft Solutions has been in existence for some 30 years and proudly offers an internationally-acclaimed CRM system that is supported by local expertise. We have built up deep knowledge and longstanding client relationships, with an ability to pre-emptively anticipate and meet our clients’ requirements.
Camsoft Solutions has partnered with international, world-leading OEM software supplier Maximizer’s CRM solutions, which provides the business intelligence, profiling and understanding that allows our clients to benefit from a 360-degree view of their clients.
This assists them in drilling down into the greatest detail about their customers. With this comes an easy integration of information across different divisions within a company. The net result is the ability to share information and maximise customer service, improving sales and financial returns as a result.
Camsoft Solutions works across a wide range of industries - there is no vertical industry where our CRM system and service offering will not be able to assist businesses in improving sales, productivity and ultimately, their bottom line. Our client portfolio features companies in varied industries as engineering, banking and renewable energy, to name a few.
We offer longevity of relationships: many of our team members have worked in our company since the year 2000, and the founder since the mid-1990s. In turn, many of our clients have been with Camsoft, using Maximiser CRM, for over 2 decades.