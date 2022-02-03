Dashen Bank Accelerate Digital Branch Transformation with CR2 Partnership

Dashen Bank (www.dashenbanksc.com) the largest private bank in one of the world’s fastest growing economies – Ethiopia - today announced it has extended its strategic partnership with CR2 (www.CR2.com) as they accelerate their Branch Transformation programme, a key pillar of their overall digital transformation taking place at the bank.

This latest strategic initiative responds to the changing nature of the branch, migrating traditional teller services to digital points of access such as mobile, online and in-branch self-service terminals including the ATM and kiosk. Transitioning to a digital branch enables tellers and relationship managers to assist customers digitally in-branch or remotely via the self-service channels and allows customers avail of the services unassisted from the digital points of access. Services include account opening, card applications, cheque deposits, inward and outward remittances and instant loans.

Branch Transformation marks the second major initiative that Dashen Bank has embarked upon with CR2. Following the rollout of CR2’s Digital Banking and Payments Platform; BankWorld, in 2018, the platform has provided an omnichannel banking experience for both Dashen digital banking customers and the 3.5 million of Ethiopians who use Dashen’s ‘Amole’ Digital Wallet on a daily basis that is unique in the Ethiopian market today.

Asfaw Alemu, Chief Executive Officer of Dashen Bank commented:

“Apart from creating better digital customer experiences, our partnership with CR2 will drive further growth of our overall market share, enabling us to reach new customers and reduce our cost to serve. We expect to see growth across all lines of business including retail, corporate and Islamic banking segments as well as increasing access to foreign currency through inward remittances and improving our overall cost to income ratio.”

Chief Executive of CR2, Fintan Byrne added:

“We are very pleased to further solidify our partnership with Dashen Bank. Branch Transformation is a critical strategic project for any bank to undertake, but it offers significant benefits when successfully executed. Digitising and streamlining processes that were traditionally served in-branch will greatly increase the Bank’s digital customer base and significantly improve overall cost efficiencies at the bank.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005714/en/