BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Enterprise Architecture

eBook: The future of networking in 2025 and beyond

Explore how trends come into play as organisations look to evolve and stay ahead of the rest.
Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 09 Feb 2023
Visit our press office Dimension Data Press Office
Read time 0min 20sec

It’s time to rethink the way we architect network infrastructure. An increasingly hybrid workforce, multicloud adoption and more intelligent (and complex) networks have given rise to new network architectures.

It’s now critical for organisations to shift to a modern, cloud-based, software-defined and data-driven network infrastructure. 

Click below to download your copy of the eBook.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.